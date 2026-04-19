Johan Manzambi: Real Madrid threaten Man United’s pursuit of Freiburg star

Manchester United’s pursuit of Johan Manzambi is under threat from Real Madrid as a bidding war threatens to erupt for the Swiss midfielder, according to the latest reports.

The Next Paul Pogba

Manzambi, 20, has emerged as one of the most exciting midfield prospects in Europe, with a unique profile that has drawn comparisons to Manchester United’s record signing, Paul Pogba.

Best described as an all-action dynamo, the SC Freiburg starlet possesses a potent combination of speed, size, strength and skill, capable of producing game-changing moments in all phases of play.

While the Geneva native, who made his debut for his country last summer, is still inconsistent, as one would expect from a young midfielder, the scope for improvement has put a number of top clubs on red alert over a summer swoop.

Freiburg are understood to be demanding £43 million for their prized asset, who has returned five goals and seven assists in 39 appearances this season. A contract until 2030 bolsters the Bundesliga side’s negotiating position.

The Red Devils have a long-standing interest, which is shared by domestic rivals Arsenal and Chelsea. Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be in the hunt.

TEAMtalk reports that sources at Old Trafford reveal INEOS see Manzambi as a “viable candidate to be part of their midfield rebuild” this summer.

The primary targets are a selection of Premier League-proven operators, including Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali. However, any one of the four will cost up to, or in excess of, £100 million.

United plan to sign at least two recruits to fix their stalling engine room, given Casemiro will depart and Manuel Ugarte may join the Brazilian through the exit door. This means the second arrival may have to be a cheaper alternative from the continent, such as Manzambi.

Madrid storm into the race

Italian outlet Tutto Juve reports Real Madrid are now lining up a move for the “new Paul Pogba” after Manzambi’s impressive performances have propelled Freiburg to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

“Manzambi’s qualities have immediately sparked debate among analysts and observers. Many compare him to Paul Pogba, especially due to his physical build, ability to cover the pitch, and his offensive impact,” the report states.

“The Swiss midfielder stands out for his propulsion with the ball, his technique, and his ease in reaching the final few meters. He’s the prototype of the modern midfielder: he participates in the build-up play but is also decisive in front of goal.”

Los Blancos are understood to also be plotting a revamp of their midfield this summer, with the futures of French duo Aurelien Tchouameni and, in particular, Eduardo Camavinga far from certain.

If the Spanish giants decide Manzambi will be the next standout star to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, it usually only ends with one outcome. Although a positive twist would be that it increases United’s chances of landing Camavinga with the Red Devils said to be expressing “strong interest” in the 23-year-old maestro.

Featured image Mattia Ozbot via Getty Images

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