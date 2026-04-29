Alvaro Carreras: Man United face bitter rival for Real Madrid star

Manchester United are interested in bringing Álvaro Carreras back to Old Trafford this summer in a bombshell twist, according to a new report.

Bolstering the Backline

Despite the pressing priority being a midfield revamp, Manchester United are also intent on reinforcing the left-hand side of the team—be it at left-back or left wing. The club have been linked to a host of top-quality wingers, including Yan Diomande and Morgan Rogers, as an upgrade for the forward line was believed to be higher on the agenda.

However, the transformation of Patrick Dorgu as a flying wideman under Michael Carrick, as well as the improvement of Matheus Cunha in the same role, has softened the need for a new left-winger.

Instead, United are now pushing to sign a left-back to provide competition and support to long-term stalwart Luke Shaw. The 30-year-old Englishman has started every Premier League match this season, but history dictates that the increased workload of European football next season will lead to injury.

As such, a new full-back is being targeted, with Newcastle United and England international Lewis Hall understood to be a leading target, while Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown is another. However, CaughtOffside reveals Carreras – United’s academy graduate currently plying his trade at Real Madrid – is also an option under consideration two years after he left Old Trafford.

But competition will be fierce for the Spain international, with Italian giants Juventus and Napoli both in the race, while a major rival of United’s is considered the frontrunner.

Arsenal ready to push

CaughtOffside claims Arsenal hold a “particularly strong” interest in Carreras as Mikel Arteta looks to bring more attacking threat to his backline – with the 23-year-old said to be increasingly open to the move. “With a demanding fixture schedule expected next season, especially if Arsenal continue competing on multiple fronts, reinforcing the full-back positions has become a priority, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

“Arteta’s willingness to offer…a meaningful role within the squad has made the move increasingly attractive from the player’s perspective.”

Carreras came through the ranks at Old Trafford before joining Portuguese giants SL Benfica on a permanent deal in 2024. A 20% sell-on clause was included, which became active when Real Madrid signed him last summer for a fee in the region of €50 million.

The Ferrol native enjoyed a strong start to life under new head coach Xabi Alonso at the Santiago Bernabéu, having originally played for Los Blancos‘ academy before the switch to Manchester. But Real have endured a difficult campaign which claimed Alonso’s scalp in January, while Carreras’ minutes have been reduced under interim boss Álvaro Arbeloa.

CaughtOffside reveals the Spanish giants will “make calculated decisions if a player’s pathway to regular minutes becomes limited” and the defender’s “long-term deal doesn’t necessarily rule out a transfer.”

Final Thoughts

It may be a tough sales pitch to convince Carreras to return to the Theatre of Dreams after he was not given a fair crack while still a Red Devil. However, the pathway is much clearer now as Shaw enters the twilight of his career, with a need to rest as much as play for the former Southampton man.

Carreras would offer United the flying full-back they need down the left to help balance a player like Cunha, who does his best work when cutting inside. The Madrista has proven capable of playing at the highest level, even if his light is starting to dim in the Spanish capital.

But the lure of Arsenal, with a Spaniard at the helm and the guarantee of competing for major honours, will be a strong one for United to contend with, raising the uncomfortable prospect of Carreras returning to Old Trafford next season in a different red shirt.

Featured image Angel Martinez via Getty Images

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