Lisandro Martinez: United make key decision on Argentine’s future

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is currently serving a three-match suspension after receiving a controversial red card against Leeds United earlier this month. The Red Devils ultimately lost the game 2-1.

Michael Carrick subsequently had a selection dilemma against Chelsea, with Harry Maguire also suspended for the game and Leny Yoro ruled out due to a late injury. The Englishman, however, deployed Noussair Mazraoui alongside Ayden Heaven at centre-back, and came away from Stamford Bridge with a hard-fought 1-0 win.

United have since extended their winning run, picking up all three points at home against Brentford. The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table after 34 games, and next face bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford this weekend.

A win could all but confirm United’s participation in next season’s Champions League, but Carrick’s side will have to do it without Martinez, who remains suspended. The Argentine has been integral to the team’s success when fit, but has also suffered with injury problems since his arrival at the Theatre of Dreams.

Martinez’s injury troubles

Martinez followed Erik ten Hag to United from Ajax in the summer of 2022 and soon cemented his place in the starting XI. Unfortunately, the player suffered a metatarsal fracture towards the end of the season, missing 14 games for club and country.

Since then, the Argentine has struggled with injuries that have kept him out for varying periods of time. However, Martinez has also impressed with his ball-playing ability, courage, and defensive acumen when fit, making him a key member of the starting XI.

Following Ten Hag’s departure in November 2024, the 28 year old slotted seamlessly into Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system. Just as he was proving to be a vital cog for the Portuguese head coach, however, Martinez ruptured his ACL and spent almost 10 months on the treatment table.

Lisandro Martinez: Injury History since joining United

Season Injury Type Start Date End Date Duration Team Matches Missed 25/26 Calf injury 23/02/2026 08/04/2026 45 days Manchester United 5 24/25 Cruciate ligament injury 03/02/2025 21/11/2025 292 days Manchester United 35 24/25 Back problems 23/11/2024 25/11/2024 3 days Manchester United 1 23/24 Calf strain 02/04/2024 01/05/2024 30 days Manchester United 6 23/24 Knee injury 04/02/2024 29/03/2024 55 days Manchester United / Argentina 9 23/24 Foot injury 21/09/2023 04/01/2024 106 days Manchester United / Argentina 26 22/23 Metatarsal fracture 14/04/2023 30/06/2023 78 days Manchester United / Argentina 14

Martinez was vital to the team’s resurgence under caretaker manager Carrick before he picked up a calf injury in February that kept him out for five games. He returned to action against Leeds United, but was involved in a hair-pulling incident that saw him receive his marching orders.

The Argentine’s contract expires at the end of next season, further adding to speculation regarding his future. An update on the situation has now emerged.

United not considering Martinez exit

According to Football Insider, United are not considering Martinez’s departure this summer. The report states: “Manchester United are determined to keep hold of centre-back Lisandro Martinez this summer despite him nearing the end of his contract, sources have told Football Insider.”

“The 28-year-old has been linked with a potential move to Barcelona in recent months, but sources have indicated that United are ready to resist any moves for him this summer and are not willing to entertain offers.”

The report adds that United are already planning for the summer but have no desire to offload one of the key pieces of their backline.

Final Thoughts

Martinez is a fan favourite for his passion, aggressive defending, and ability to play from the back. However, the Butcher’s fitness remains a concern and with Matthijs de Ligt also struggling with a back injury, United could be tempted to consider reinforcements this summer.

Lisandro Martinez’s game by numbers vs. Leeds United: 100% aerial duels won

100% ground duels won

86 touches

84% pass accuracy

8 clearances

7 passes into the final third

6 recoveries

4 headed clearances

3 interceptions

0 fouls So good to have him back. 👏 pic.twitter.com/7e9DVZN2yR — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 4, 2026

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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