Aurelien Tchouameni: How United plan to sign Real Madrid star

Manchester United are planning to follow the same approach as in the summer of 2022 in a bid to strengthen their midfield.

Casemiro is set to leave United four years after making the bold decision to swap Real Madrid for the struggling Red Devils.

The Brazilian veteran remains United’s most reliable defensive midfielder, but his ageing legs have forced the club to part ways and search for his successor ahead of the next campaign.

Manchester United chasing Aurelien Tchouameni

According to SPORT, Manchester United are attempting to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, the midfielder whom Real Madrid signed from AS Monaco in 2022 to replace Casemiro.

The publication claims that United have “aimed high” by targeting the Frenchman “in a move similar to the one that convinced Casemiro to move from the Bernabéu to Old Trafford.”

Both players share similar profiles in terms of their defensive abilities and physical prowess.

Manchester United plot Casemiro-style raid

However, the pursuit is not straightforward for United, as Real will reportedly not make it easy for their English counterparts to sign Tchouameni. The 26-year-old is under contract until 2028 and has a release clause of €1 billion.

As such, United would have to pay a huge sum to have any chance of signing Tchouameni.

More importantly, the dynamic midfielder’s wishes would be a major factor, according to the report.

Casemiro was allowed to depart the Spanish capital because he requested a change of scenery.

It is understood that Tchouameni’s intentions would be crucial to making the transfer more flexible and repeating the same “modus operandi” as four years ago.

With Champions League football all but secured, Ineos-backed United appear to be in a position to provide an appealing destination to Tchouameni, just as they did to Casemiro, as well as test Real’s resolve.

Featured image Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images

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