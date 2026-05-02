Danilo: Why United are considering signing ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder

A new name has been added to Manchester United’s list of potential midfielders to replace Casemiro.

The Brazilian veteran is perhaps enjoying his best months in a United shirt under interim head coach Michael Carrick. However, the 34-year-old will not be part of the club’s rebuild, with both parties deciding the summer is the best time to part ways.

Interestingly, United have been linked with several Brazilian midfielders, including Bruno Guimarães, Ederson and Joao Gomes, during their search for Casemiro’s replacement. Their latest target is also a Samba star.

Manchester United keen on Danilo

According to Botafogo-related insider outlet Fogão.NET, Manchester United have entered the race to sign Danilo.

Danilo, once of Nottingham Forest, is taking Brazilian football by storm with his ball-carrying and passing abilities. The 5’9″ tenacious midfielder joined Botafogo in 2025 after struggling to find his feet at Forest.

The 25-year-old has rediscovered his confidence and rebuilt his reputation in his homeland, emerging as one of the standout players. He has been directly involved in 12 goals from midfield in 20 appearances this term.

Danilo’s blistering form has not only put him on Carlo Ancelotti’s radar with the World Cup approaching, but has also alerted United, according to reports.

Manchester United make enquiries for Danilo

Fogão.NET claim United have made contact to understand Danilo’s situation, as he is viewed as a potential Casemiro replacement.

The Brazilian giants are thought to be aiming to sell Danilo for up to €40 million (£34.5m), and they believe the World Cup could further push his value.

Danilo is also being monitored by Fulham, Napoli, Bayer Leverkusen as well as multiple clubs in Brazil.

However, Botafogo do not intend to negotiate with a rival club and their preference is to move him abroad.

Furthermore, it is understood that Danilo’s priority is to return to England, which puts United and Fulham in a strong position.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social