Christian Pulisic: Why AC Milan forward is closer than ever to a Man United switch



Aside from midfield, Manchester United hope to bolster their attack this summer, with both left winger and striker transfers being considered.

Despite various names being suggested, it remains a mystery who the Red Devils might sign in these positions.

However, Teamtalk has published an interesting report on who INEOS may look to sign to address this transfer need.

Why Christian Pulisic is what Man United think they need

Just as links to AC Milan winger Rafael Leao were gaining traction, the UK outlet has dropped an interesting revelation: it is not Leao but Christian Pulisic whom United believe their attack needs.

They explain:

“Leao has been offered to United. However, insiders now suggest his AC Milan teammate Christian Pulisic is viewed as a potentially better fit for the club’s needs.”

As for why he is considered a better fit, the report goes on to explain that it is down to his versatility:

“The 27-year-old has operated across the front line this season and has even been deployed as a false nine, underlining his tactical intelligence and adaptability in attacking roles.”

Beyond his ability to play as a winger or striker, Pulisic, a boyhood United fan, is entering the final year of his contract at Milan with no active talks over an extension. That realisation has INEOS salivating at the prospect of landing him on a bargain.

With Premier League experience, attacking versatility, and an eye for goal, the 27-year-old could bring the right kind of mentality to Old Trafford.

Better still, securing him on the cheap would free up United’s summer budget to revolutionise the midfield and defence.

Better to overspend on midfield and defence

Passing on exciting prospects like Yan Diomandé or Leao may look like a transfer blunder on the surface, but if United get their midfield and defence right, they will be fine.

With a stronger engine room and a solid backline in place, whoever lines up at left wing or in attack should have perfect conditions to shine.

Featured image Jonathan Moscrop via Getty Images

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