Jadon Sancho could seal Serie A switch after Italian club enquiry



Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho is in line for a move to Serie A after a move from an Italian club, Sky Sports have revealed.

Time is up

Sancho’s United career has been all but over ever since his public fallout with Erik ten Hag in 2023, and he is expected to finally leave the club when the season ends.

After his spat with the Dutch coach, Sancho was banished from the first team until January 2024, when he was loaned out to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of the season. He enjoyed a renaissance at the German club, helping them to reach the final of the Champions League.

But despite the success he enjoyed there, Dortmund opted against keeping him permanently. He temporarily returned to United before he was loaned out to Chelsea for the 2024/25 campaign. The Blues had an obligation to buy him last summer but instead paid £5m not to after a poor campaign.

Ruben Amorim’s arrival as Ten Hag’s replacement barely improved Sancho’s lot. The England international was shipped out on loan to Aston Villa, where his inconsistency has struck again: just one goal in 35 appearances.

United do have an option to extend Sancho’s contract by another 12 months in order to generate a fee from his departure, but the club would prefer to simply let him leave as a free agent. Dortmund have openly expressed an interest in another reunion.

According to Sky Sports, a potential move to Italy has also opened up for Sancho.

Sancho transfer update

The news outlet reports, “Interest in Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho is growing.”

“Sky Sports News has been told an unnamed Italian club has made “initial enquiries” over a move this summer.”

“Sancho is currently on loan at Aston Villa and is in no rush to make a decision about his future. He wants to assess all his options in the summer and staying in the Premier League has not been ruled out.”

Sancho has previously been linked to Juventus and Napoli. AS Roma were also said to be eyeing him last summer but a transfer failed to materialise.

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Sunday when they host bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford. Kick-off is at 15:30 BST.

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