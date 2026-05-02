Casemiro to Inter Miami: What Fabrizio Romano is saying

Casemiro is in the final few weeks of his four-year spell at Manchester United, having joined the club from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022.

The 34-year-old appears to be enjoying his time under interim head coach Michael Carrick, consistently scoring and delivering resilient performances to help United return to the Champions League.

The Old Trafford crowd wants “One more year” of the Brazilian veteran, but the decision has already been made for him to leave United at the end of the season, upon the expiration of his contract. Now, all that remains to be seen is where he will land after Manchester.

MLS a “concrete” possibility for Casemiro

According to Fabrizio Romano, Inter Miami are working on a deal to lure Casemiro to Major League Soccer, having been on his tail since March.

The Italian journalist claims Casemiro remains in talks with the David Beckham-owned club despite interest from Saudi Arabia.

The former Real Madrid man is a priority midfield target for Miami, who have signed the likes of Sergio Busquets and Rodrigo De Paul in recent years to strengthen the area.

The MLS giants are thought to be the most tempting option for the Brazil international among all proposals on the table.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Beckham also tried to sign Harry Maguire, who had entered the final six months of his contract at United.

However, Maguire eventually renewed his deal as he intends to retire at United.

Search for Casemiro’s replacement well underway

United still want to strengthen their backline, but their priority is to find Casemiro‘s replacement in the middle of the park.

Real Madrid defensive midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has emerged as one of the leading candidates to fill the Brazilian’s void at the Theatre of Dreams.

Real are reluctant to lose the Frenchman. However, the Mancunians may try their luck, four years after tasting success in their pursuit of convincing Casemiro to leave Madrid for Manchester.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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