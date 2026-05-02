Bruno Fernandes reveals tweak he’d make to assist system as history looms



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has given his verdict on one of football’s most debated metrics, assists, and how they should truly be measured.

History beckons

Fernandes is on the verge of making Premier League history as he continues to enjoy a spellbinding 2025/26 season.

His assist for Benjamin Sesko in the 2-1 win over Brentford took his tally to 19. This means that he is just one shy of matching Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry for the Premier League assist record (20). With four games left to play, there is every chance that Fernandes will usurp the legendary duo.

In doing so, Fernandes would be the top flight’s undisputed assist king.

Ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Liverpool at Old Trafford, the Portugal international spoke to statisticians Opta and discussed this crucial aspect of the game.

Fernandes set out his stance on how assists could be recorded differently from the current method.

Fernandes’ view

Asked whether he should have more assists to his name, the 31-year-old said, “I don’t know. We spoke about this. George [McCaffery, our head of football communications] came to talk to me and said you haven’t made 100 assists, so I said why is it going all around [social media] I did 100 assists?”

“I had to celebrate three times, 100 assists! But I don’t even know which ones they took out as non-assists or not.”

“For example, I would give myself an assist for Burnley at home [in 2021] and I did it on more than one occasion also. Marcus [Rashford] passed to me and I faked I was going to take it and opened my legs [to let the ball go through], for Mason Greenwood to score.”

“That is more of an assist for me than some others. If I don’t do the dummy, the defender would never come with me and leave Mason alone.”

He added, “But as you said it counts as the last one who touched the ball. I need to start touching the ball when it comes through my legs, a little touch!”

Fernandes cast doubt on whether assists for own goals should count, while also voicing his opposition to the concept of pre-assists.

“I have seen some players talking about that but, come on, let’s not do the pre-assists! The assist is enough. Assisting a goal, which is counting all the time. Let’s count that one. I don’t think we’re going to have players asking for a trophy for pre-assists, secondary chances created!”

Separately, he made clear his ambition to keep playing at an elite level for as long as possible.

“I just want to play as much as I can until the end of my career. Because we all know it’s a very short career. I want to enjoy it as much as I can because won’t be able to do it for a long, long, long period.”

“I’m going to make it as long as possible, but not as long as I would like to. So, for me, it’s about enjoying it. If I’m in good shape and a good way of being helpful to the team, I will always put myself in line to play.”

To go with his 19 assists, Fernandes can also lay claim to eight goals this term.

Featured image by Michael Regan/Getty Images

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