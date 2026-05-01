Bruno Fernandes’ stellar season rolls on as he lands another major award



Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is showing no signs of slowing down, as he scoops up another prestigious award for his brilliant performances.

Superb run

Fernandes is enjoying a stellar season that currently has him on the verge of making Premier League history.

He boasts an impressive eight goals and 19 assists. He is just two assists shy of breaking the Premier League record (20), which is currently held jointly by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry.

Fernandes has spoken candidly about the feat, noting that it would be an incredible honour to be the undisputed Premier League assist king.

The Portugal international was particularly effective in March as United faced Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Bournemouth. He scored from the spot against both Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, while also delivering a sublime assist for Benjamin Sesko in the meeting with the former.

The 31-year-old contributed two additional assists, both for Casemiro, against Newcastle and Aston Villa respectively. Both goals arrived from set-piece deliveries. He also created a brilliant goal for Cunha to sink Unai Emery’s men,

United confirmed that Fernandes was nominated for the PFA Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month accolade for March.

Other candidates who were vying for the award were James Garner (Everton), Danny Welbeck (Brighton & Hove Albion), David Raya (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle) and Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest).

On Friday, it emerged that Fernandes had successfully seen off the competition to emerge as the outright winner.

Fernandes wins award

United wrote on X, “*Pretends to be shocked*”

“Your votes mean Bruno Fernandes has been crowned the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for March.”

*Pretends to be shocked* Your votes mean @B_Fernandes8 has been crowned the #PFA Fans' Player of the Month for March 👑 pic.twitter.com/6j5j8hp2MI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 1, 2026

He becomes the third United player to claim the award after last summer’s signings, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Fernandes and United are next in action on Sunday when they host bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Featured image Jan Kruger via Getty Images

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