Kobbie Mainoo reveals his two United role models after signing new deal



Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has named which two of his teammates he looks up to the most, as he also highlighted the importance of the academy to the club.

Set to stay

On Thursday, United confirmed that Mainoo had put pen to paper on a new contract that will extend his stay at the club until 2031.

There had been speculation over Mainoo’s future, especially while Ruben Amorim was in charge of the team. For reasons best known to himself, Amorim constantly overlooked Mainoo in favour of other options, including the uninspiring Manuel Ugarte.

Toward the end of his spell at Old Trafford, Amorim displayed visible irritation when pressed on where Mainoo fit into his future plans. Michael Carrick’s appointment, however, has given the England international a fresh start. Since Carrick took charge, Mainoo has featured in the starting XI for every match he has been fit and available.

His performances have been nothing short of outstanding, prompting United to accelerate new contract talks. Reacting to the development, Mainoo labelled United his home, insisting that it means everything both to him and his family.

In a separate interview with the Inside Carrington podcast, Mainoo noted that Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes are the two players he has learned the most from.

Mainoo’s revelation

The 21-year-old said, “Before every game, when we go around and shake everyone’s hand while we’re on the pitch, Casemiro will say, ‘let’s have fun. Let’s enjoy football.’ You know, that’s what it is, isn’t it?”

“You have fun and you love to win, but ultimately, I’d be playing the game for free, I’d be playing in the back garden, if I wasn’t playing it here.”

He added, “It’s been huge for me because I’ve learned so much off [Casemiro]. Him and Bruno, to be fair. Mostly in training, like when I was 16 or 17, I’d come up to train, and I was only training with the first team at that time, I wasn’t playing games – like training was my games.”

“I’d watch them and the pace of training was so high, and I’d just think, how are they so calm in that? And like what are they doing? I’d go home and I’d think about it a lot, and I’d try and implement things. But I’m still learning now, to this day.”

On the youth system at United, Mainoo remarked, “Yeah, definitely [feel a responsibility for new players coming into the team] a little bit. Especially with the young players who come up to the first team, like Under-18s and stuff, because I know what it was like when I first came up and people who helped me, so I try and be that same thing for them.”

“It’s definitely important. I mean, for me, it was important. It’s a big thing that United’s built on, players coming through the Academy.”

Mainoo and United are next in action on Sunday when they welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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