Casemiro named Manchester United’s Player of the Month for April

Manchester United are preparing for life after Casemiro, but replacing the veteran midfielder will be no mean feat. The Brazilian enjoyed tremendous success with Real Madrid before moving to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022.

The Red Devils managed nothing short of a coup by convincing the five-time Champions League winner to leave the Santiago Bernabeu for a fresh adventure. Casemiro responded by helping United win the EFL Cup in his debut campaign.

While the 34 year old endured a prolonged dip in form during his second and third seasons at the Theatre of Dreams, he has been back to his best this campaign. Unfortunately, Casemiro’s contract expires this summer and he has already announced that he will leave.

However, the Brazilian has shown no signs of slowing down and is ensuring that fans have a lot to remember him by after he departs. The veteran midfielder’s efforts have now earned him further recognition.

United’s Player of the Month Award

Casemiro has been adjudged United’s Player of the Month for April, the club has announced. The award is voted for by fans via the website and the official app, and the Brazilian has come out on top after a fantastic month.

Casemiro scored in the 2-1 defeat against Leeds United earlier this month and the 2-1 win over Brentford last weekend. The Brazilian’s goal-scoring ability has been an added bonus for the Red Devils.

The veteran midfielder has also done the dirty work with aplomb, helping preserve a slender advantage against the Blues. He also worked his socks off against the Bees last weekend, helping United deal with the late onslaught from the visitors.

Casemiro has subsequently received 44% of the votes in the fan poll, edging out captain fantastic, Bruno Fernandes, who finished with 38% of the votes. Kobbie Mainoo, who has built up quite a partnership with the Brazilian of late, came third with 19% of the votes.

Matheus Cunha wins Goal of the Month

Matheus Cunha’s solitary strike against Chelsea was adjudged the Goal of the Month, receiving 49% of the votes. The Brazilian, who missed the win against Brentford, was set up by Fernandes after some good work down the right, and his first-time finish secured all three points for the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge.

Also nominated was Sesko’s impressive strike against Brentford, which came second with 26% of the votes. Casemiro’s header against the same opposition last weekend was voted for by 14% of fans, while his consolation goal against Leeds United received 11% of the votes.

The Brazilian has now scored nine goals and set up two more in 33 appearances across all competitions this season.

Casemiro Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 32 31 9 2 8 1 2,418' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 11' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 33 31 9 2 8 1 2,429'

Final Thoughts

Casemiro was visibly in tears at full-time against Brentford, with his Old Trafford tenure drawing to a close. The Brazilian’s final appearance at the Theatre of Dreams will be against Nottingham Forest on 17 May in the penultimate game of the season, and one can expect it to be an emotional affair.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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