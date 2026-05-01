Dalot’s impressive record under Carrick extended after Brentford win



Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Brentford earlier this week extended a fine run for Diogo Dalot since Michael Carrick’s arrival.

Carrick turnaround

United have looked like a completely different outfit since Carrick was named Ruben Amorim’s temporary replacement at the start of the year.

During Amorim’s tenure, United endured significant inconsistency, accompanied by controversies on and off the field. Since Carrick’s arrival, performances have improved markedly, and the club now stands on the cusp of Champions League qualification.

Carrick has managed 13 games. He has registered nine victories, two draws and two losses. At present, the Red Devils sit in third place in the Premier League table, three points above bitter rivals Liverpool. United need just two points from their remaining four games to mathematically book their slot in next season’s Champions League.

The transformation Carrick has overseen has made him the frontrunner to secure the Old Trafford hot seat on a permanent basis.

While other managers like Andoni Iraola, Julian Nagelsmann, Oliver Glasner and Gareth Southgate have also been mentioned to be in the running, Carrick enjoys significant support both internally and outside the club.

Dalot has become a key player for Carrick. The victory over Brentford means the full-back has still not experienced defeat in any match he has started under the legendary midfielder.

Brilliant run

As United highlight, the team has not lost a game when Dalot has been named in the starting XI by Carrick.

The Portugal international only came on as a substitute during the 2-1 loss to Newcastle in March. He was also on the bench when United suffered a shock defeat at the hands of historic rivals Leeds United.

Dalot is unbeaten across his last 14 starts for the club, dating as far back as the 2-1 loss vs. Aston Villa. Amorim was still the head coach at the time.

Only Luke Shaw (34) has made more Premier League appearances than Dalot in the United squad this season. Dalot stands level with Casemiro (32).

United will be praying Dalot’s remarkable streak stays intact when Liverpool visit on Sunday.

Feature image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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