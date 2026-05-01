Bruno Fernandes: Anderson makes bold claim about United ace

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has already etched his name in Old Trafford folklore. The Portuguese Magnifico, who rose through the ranks at Boavista and also spent time in Serie A with Udinese and Sampdoria, first gained prominence with Sporting.

The 31 year old’s performances prompted the Red Devils to prise him away in January 2020, and the player took no time to settle in the Premier League. Such was his influence that, despite only playing half a season for the English giants, he was named the club’s Player of the Season at the end of the campaign.

Fernandes has since won the trophy three more times and could create history by winning it again this year. The Portuguese, however, has more records in sight in the coming weeks.

Fernandes has 19 Premier League assists to his name this season, one short of the record held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry. With four games remaining, the Portuguese could write his name among the legends of the league.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 31 31 8 19 4 - 2,708' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 33 32 8 20 4 - 2,843'

The United skipper’s tenacity, brilliance on the ball, vision, and work ethic have all made him the darling of the Old Trafford faithful. Former Red Devils midfielder Anderson has now lavished praise on Fernandes.

United’s most important player

Anderson was recently asked by United legend and former teammate Rio Ferdinand on Rio Ferdinand Presents to name his favourite player from the current squad. The Brazilian did not bat an eyelid in naming Fernandes and also explained what sets him apart from the rest of the squad.

He said: “Now, I think for me it’s Bruno Fernandes, for the last few years he’s done it by himself. Not by himself, but he’s been more important because I think Manchester have done some, not the right choices for the club.”

“For this club, you need to not just be an unbelievable player, you need to understand the club.”

Fernandes has registered 106 goals and 106 assists in 323 appearances for the English giants to date. The Portuguese is only the third player after Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney to register 100 goals and 100 assists for United in the club’s history.

United should have signed Neymar

Fernandes has certainly been one of United’s best signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. However, Anderson went on to argue that the Red Devils should have also targeted Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, adding: “I don’t understand, they have money, they pay, they have money to buy big players.”

“Players resolve the problem, they don’t hide, I don’t know why when Neymar is fit they don’t take Neymar from PSG. They don’t take Mbappe from PSG, these are big players, some clubs need big players.”

United have moved away from superstar signings of late and are now trying to pick up the next big talent before they become household names. Neymar, meanwhile, has also struggled with injuries in the recent past, so the club’s decision is understandable.

Final Thoughts

Fernandes will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is yet to sign a new deal. A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that United want their talisman to stay, but he wants assurances about the club’s ambitions before signing a new deal.

📊Most chances created by month in the Premier League this season: ◉ Aug: Bruno Fernandes (12)

◉ Sep: Jack Grealish (12)

◉ Oct: Phil Foden (12)

◉ Nov: Jeremy Doku (14)

◉ Dec: Martin Odegaard (20)

◉ Jan: Bruno Fernandes (13)

◉ Feb: Morgan Gibbs-White (15)

◉ Mar:… pic.twitter.com/OXPC2dGwFT — Squawka (@Squawka) April 30, 2026

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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