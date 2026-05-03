Bruno Fernandes makes emphatic United stance clear in striking statement



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has dropped the biggest hint yet that he intends to stay at the club, in an emphatic statement of loyalty.

Captain fantastic

Fernandes is enjoying another brilliant season at United as the club closes in on a sensational return to the Champions League.

He has been at the forefront, elevating his play significantly after Michael Carrick took over from Ruben Amorim. The United playmaker boasts an impressive eight goals and 19 assists in the Premier League this term. He is just two assists shy of breaking the Premier League record (20), which is currently held jointly by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Fernandes’ incredible season has made him a leading contender to win the Premier League Player of the Year award.

Despite this, there is still some uncertainty over his future. Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal made a strong push to lure him to their ranks last summer, but they failed as the player opted to remain at United. It’s believed that there is still admiration from the Gulf state toward him.

There have also been suggestions of a switch to the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and even Galatasaray.

United are keen to retain Fernandes, but he has made it clear that he wants the club to show ambition if he is to pledge his long-term future to them. In a recent interview with Wayne Rooney, Fernandes made it clear that he wishes to win the Premier League and Champions League.

Ahead of United’s meeting with Liverpool, the Portugal international spoke to Sky Sports and reaffirmed his loyalty to United.

Fernandes said that no other team in world football can give him the same feeling United do.

Fernandes’ statement

The 31-year-old told Sky Sports, “I could have gone two years ago, or three years ago, I could’ve gone last season. ”

“I really like to be at the club and I really think that being successful at this club is something that I would never get being in any other club.”

“The joy and everything I will get the day I get what I want from this club, I wouldn’t get that in any other club in the world because I know how much the fans want this, I know how passionate they are, I know how much they’re waiting for that moment to come back again.”

He added, “I’m in the same ship as them. I want this ship, instead of being steady, I just want it to go forward and to navigate this as much as we can.”

United vs. Liverpool kicks off later this afternoon at 15:30 BST.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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