Morgan Gibbs-White, Elliot Anderson: United’s ambitious transfer plans emerge

Manchester United are poised for a “crazy” summer transfer window ahead of next season.

United are yet to make a final decision on their permanent head coach, but transfer plans are already well underway. Recently, ESPN reported that there is a feeling internally that getting the recruitment drive right is even more important than the appointment of the next head coach.

A report in Italy suggests that United have set their sights on two of Nottingham Forest’s best players.

Manchester United want Nottingham Forest duo

According to TuttoJuve, Manchester United are ready to “ignite” the market with a €200 million (£172.7m) investment to sign Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest.

United’s priority is thought to be rebuilding their midfield, with Casemiro set to depart at the end of the season.

In that regard, Anderson, 23, is among their top targets. The all-action midfielder is in exceptional form for Forest and is expected to be an important part of Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup.

“The midfielder is considered the ideal heir to the Red Devils’ core game,” the report states.

Anderson’s valuation is around €120m (£103.6m), “a figure that reflects his growing influence both at club and country.”

Potential Bruno Fernandes replacement

Gibbs-White is also a major United target. The prolific Englishman is brilliantly spearheading Forest’s attack, having shown his class as both an attacking midfielder and a left-sided forward.

It is understood United are willing to spend around €80m (£69m) to secure the services of the 26-year-old dribbling wizard, who is “capable of making a difference between the lines.”

Gibbs-White’s versatility and intensity out of possession make him a very appealing target for United, who would also be able to use him as a backup to the ageing Bruno Fernandes.

However, despite United’s ambitious plans, the negotiations with Forest are expected to be “complex”, with the Premier League side reluctant to lose their “jewels”.

Feature image Clive Brunskill via Getty Images

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