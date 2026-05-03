Myles Lewis-Skelly: Arteta makes bold claim about United target

Manchester United’s pursuit of a new left-back has seen them linked with a surprise move for Arsenal prodigy Myles Lewis-Skelly. The Red Devils are laying down succession plans for Luke Shaw, who has been in impressive form this season.

The Englishman has started every Premier League game this campaign, but he will turn 31 this summer. His contract is due to expire at the end of next season, and he is yet to sign a new deal.

While a renewal cannot be entirely ruled out, the Red Devils could be tempted to solidify the position with fresh blood, given Shaw’s history of fitness issues. Tyrell Malacia, meanwhile, is a forgotten man at Old Trafford and is expected to leave this summer.

Patrick Dorgu is an option for the job, but he has been excellent in a more attacking role under Carrick, which hints at the possibility of a position change. Lewis-Skelly’s future at the Emirates has been subject to speculation of late, and recent reports have stated that United are already planning to prise him away.

Versatile modern full-back

Lewis-Skelly broke into the senior side last season, scoring one goal and setting up three more in 42 games across all competitions. The 19 year old played mostly at left-back, although he is capable enough to operate in midfield as well.

This season, however, the Englishman has struggled for game time, with Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori ahead of him in Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s pecking order. Lewis-Skelly has registered four assists in 31 appearances, 15 of which have been starts.

Myles Lewis-Skelly Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 17 3 - - 3 - 501' UEFA Champions League 8 6 - 2 1 - 536' EFL Cup 3 3 - 2 - - 270' FA Cup 3 3 - - 2 - 240' Total 31 15 - 4 6 - 1,547'

The player is understandably frustrated by the situation, and his future remains up in the air. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Arsenal are willing to offload Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri for a combined fee of £100 million this summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta started the English full-back in midfield against Fulham on Saturday, and it turned out to be a masterstroke. Lewis-Skelly was excellent in the position, helping secure a 3-0 win at the Emirates and further highlighting his immense potential.

Arteta admits tough Lewis-Skelly stance

Speaking after the win, Arteta acknowledged that he had been tough on Lewis-Skelly. He said: “He fully deserves it. I’ve been tough on him. He had a spectacular season last year when he jumped into the first team.”

“He had some difficult moments after that, but he stayed very humble, very focused, very aligned with what we wanted to do, and I knew he was ready. He’s been showing in training every day the opportunities that he had to play. He’s done it and today he really stepped up and I thought he had an incredible performance.”

When asked why he had not used the Englishman in midfield, the Spanish manager added: “Because probably I don’t have a clue and maybe I should have done it earlier, I don’t know. But I have to do things when I believe that the player is ready, the team is ready and the opponent is the right one to play with him in that position.”

“We’ve done it today, it’s the first time. It was a big risk because I knew what was going to happen, if he wasn’t this great, we would have lost the game. How do you play a kid at this age, in this scenario, in a position that he hasn’t played all season? I knew that but I had the feeling that it was the right game for him.”

Final Thoughts

Lewis-Skelly’s versatility makes him an enticing option for United, as both the midfield and the left-back positions require more cover this summer. The Englishman matches the Red Devils’ youth-centric transfer policy, and could also be a fine long-term replacement for Shaw.

Myles Lewis-Skelly’s game by numbers vs. Fulham: 97% pass accuracy

79 touches

9 ground duels contested

6 ground duels won

6 ball recoveries

4 passes into the final third

4 fouls won Played a key role in a big win. 🔑 pic.twitter.com/48PvrJ8mcZ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 2, 2026

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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