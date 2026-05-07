Rashford’s true stance on United return emerges amid Barcelona uncertainty



Marcus Rashford’s true feelings on a potential return to Manchester United have been revealed, even as question marks linger over a Barcelona stay.

Barcelona dither

Rashford has enjoyed a productive loan at Barcelona, having joined the club last summer from United. He fell out of favour under then-manager Ruben Amorim, prompting the club to offload him.

Multiple suitors expressed an interest but Rashford made it clear he was only interested in a switch to the Blaugrana. He eventually got his dream wish and wasted no time in making himself a key part of the team amidst injuries in their attacking department.

While Rashford’s playing time over the past weeks has somewhat reduced, he still boasts an impressive 13 goals and 14 assists across all competitions. Yet, Barcelona are yet to clearly indicate whether or not they will exercise the £26m option to make his season-long loan a permanent move.

Barcelona are believed to want another loan or a reduction in the fee. United have made it clear there is no room for fresh discussions. There were suggestions that United would prefer to welcome Rashford back rather than give in to Barcelona’s demands.

Michael Carrick himself seemed to hint that the door is open for Rashford to line up for United again. However, according to The Sun, United have no plans to reintegrate the England international into the first-team squad next season.

Rashford update

According to the newspaper, United will not have Rashford back, with senior figures looking to sell him.

Rashford’s wages are set to increase to £325,000 a week in July after the club secured Champions League qualification, which has intensified the urgency to offload him.

Samuel Luckhurst further claims, “Rashford, 28, is also privately opposed to returning to United after a fraught few years with his boyhood club.”

“Any mention of United has been removed from Rashford’s social media bios and he has rebranded himself as ‘MR14’ – a reference to his squad number at Barca.”

Rashford’s United contract runs until 2028.

Meanwhile, Carrick and his players are next in action on Saturday when they go away to Sunderland.

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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