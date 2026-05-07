Rashford’s true stance on United return emerges amid Barcelona uncertainty

Marcus Rashford’s true feelings on a potential return to Manchester United have been revealed, even as question marks linger over a Barcelona stay.
Barcelona dither
Rashford has enjoyed a productive loan at Barcelona, having joined the club last summer from United. He fell out of favour under then-manager Ruben Amorim, prompting the club to offload him.
Multiple suitors expressed an interest but Rashford made it clear he was only interested in a switch to the Blaugrana. He eventually got his dream wish and wasted no time in making himself a key part of the team amidst injuries in their attacking department.
While Rashford’s playing time over the past weeks has somewhat reduced, he still boasts an impressive 13 goals and 14 assists across all competitions. Yet, Barcelona are yet to clearly indicate whether or not they will exercise the £26m option to make his season-long loan a permanent move.
Barcelona are believed to want another loan or a reduction in the fee. United have made it clear there is no room for fresh discussions. There were suggestions that United would prefer to welcome Rashford back rather than give in to Barcelona’s demands.
Michael Carrick himself seemed to hint that the door is open for Rashford to line up for United again. However, according to The Sun, United have no plans to reintegrate the England international into the first-team squad next season.
Rashford update
According to the newspaper, United will not have Rashford back, with senior figures looking to sell him.
Rashford’s wages are set to increase to £325,000 a week in July after the club secured Champions League qualification, which has intensified the urgency to offload him.
Samuel Luckhurst further claims, “Rashford, 28, is also privately opposed to returning to United after a fraught few years with his boyhood club.”
“Any mention of United has been removed from Rashford’s social media bios and he has rebranded himself as ‘MR14’ – a reference to his squad number at Barca.”
Rashford’s United contract runs until 2028.
Meanwhile, Carrick and his players are next in action on Saturday when they go away to Sunderland.
Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images
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3 comments
United should renegotiate with Barcelona.
A two year OBLIGATORY loan, payable as to 25million Euro (£20,million) EACH year (Transfermarkt.com have Rashford valued at 40,million Euro)
Barcelona can boast that United caved in and agreed another loan deal
United can boast that they got more than they originally agreed a year ago.
OPTION 2 – United take one of Marc Casado, Alejandro Balde or Ronald Araujo as part payment of the original deal and Barcelona are left paying 10,million Euro.
Marcus Rashford nt wanted Let him leave for another club is not welcome in united DNA ❤️. sell or send him back on loan .
Better dont accept Rashford back to MU as he has no heart left for United. Sale him or loan him if Barcelona did not buy him. Character like Rashford is now not suit to United.