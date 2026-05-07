Harry Kane: United target makes big call on Bayern Munich future

Manchester United have received some concerning news regarding their pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. The Red Devils are enjoying a strong second half of the campaign under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, who took charge in January this year.

The English giants are now third in the Premier League table after 35 games and have already secured qualification for next season’s Champions League. Much of United’s newfound form has been built on their impressive new attack, which cost them over £200 million last summer.

It appears to be money well invested, especially since the Red Devils have scored the third-most goals (63) in the league with three games left. They have already improved on last season’s tally of 44 goals in 38 Premier League games.

Benjamin Sesko, who joined from RB Leipzig last summer, is United’s top scorer this season with 12 goals. However, with Joshua Zirkzee’s future uncertain, INEOS are eyeing further attacking additions. A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that Kane is the Red Devils’ dream target.

Kane’s Premier League record

Kane was one of the most lethal strikers in the Premier League when he opted to end his stay in England in the summer of 2023. By then, he had registered 213 Premier League goals, bringing him within touching distance of Alan Shearer’s record of 260.

United, who were in the market for a new striker, were linked with the Englishman but ended up signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta instead. The 32 year old, meanwhile, opted to move to the Allianz Arena and has lit up the Bundesliga since.

Kane has registered 140 goals and 33 assists in 144 appearances for Bayern Munich to date, including 55 goals and seven assists in 48 games this season. The Bavarians have already wrapped up the Bundesliga title and won the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, while they are in the final of the DFB Pokal.

Harry Kane Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Bundesliga 29 23 33 5 1 - 2,202' UEFA Champions League 13 12 14 2 - - 1,041' DFB-Pokal 5 5 7 - 1 - 447' Franz-Beckenbauer-Supercup 1 1 1 - 1 - 90' Total 48 41 55 7 3 - 3,780'

United continue to monitor Kane’s situation, and a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that they are planning to lure him away by offering massive wages. The Englishman’s contract expires next summer, but the Bavarians are reportedly planning to initiate renewal talks this summer. An update on the player’s situation has now emerged.

Kane wants Bayern Munich stay

According to TEAMtalk, Kane is settled at Bayern Munich and is ready to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena. The report states: “TEAMtalk understands that Kane is not only settled at Bayern Munich, but he is actively prepared to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.”

“Sources indicate the England international striker is ready to agree terms on a new deal that would keep him at Bayern until at least 2028, aligning with his ambition to lead the Three Lions into a home European Championship.”

United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly admires the English striker, while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in bringing him back to the Premier League. However, the report states that the Bavarians consider him a key part of their project, adding: “We understand that Bayern view Kane as central to their project, both on and off the pitch.”

“Significantly, Kane has already passed up multiple opportunities to trigger release clauses within his existing deal – decisions that underline both his satisfaction at Bayern and his belief that his competitive ambitions are being fulfilled in the Bundesliga.”

However, a future return to England cannot be ruled out, given Kane’s ambition to break Shearer’s record. The report continued: “We can confirm Kane still harbours a long-term ambition to surpass Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals. However, sources stress that this is a career objective rather than an immediate priority.”

Final Thoughts

United need to add more cover in their No. 9 position ahead of a congested season. If a move for Kane does not materialise, the Red Devils must consider a suitable alternative this summer.

Harry Kane had an excellent Champions League campaign, but it wasn't quite enough to reach the final. 🤏 He set the record for the most goals ever scored in a single #UCL campaign by an English player and found the back of the net in each of his last seven games in the… pic.twitter.com/Bpj01Is3R1 — Squawka (@Squawka) May 6, 2026

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

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