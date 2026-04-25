Carlos Baleba: Brighton’s asking price for United target revealed

Manchester United’s plans to sign a capable replacement for Casemiro this summer will hardly be a walk in the park. The Red Devils are preparing for life after the 34 year old, whose contract runs out at the end of this season.

The Brazilian has already confirmed that he will end his stay at the Theatre of Dreams this summer, and all signs indicate that he could be on his way to the MLS to join Inter Miami. Casemiro has been a key presence in the middle of the park this season, and strengthening the midfield is now a priority for the English giants.

United are expected to stick to their recent Premier League-centric transfer policy, which has paid dividends this season. Understandably, the Red Devils are eyeing several candidates for the job, including Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, who was also linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer.

A difficult season so far

Baleba exploded onto the scene at the Amex last season and was a wanted man at the end of the campaign. United were also considering midfield reinforcements at the end of a difficult run under former head coach Ruben Amorim, and the Cameroonian was reportedly under consideration.

A move, however, failed to materialise amid reports that the Seagulls would demand more than £100 million for their prized asset. Baleba, however, has endured a difficult season so far, raising doubts about whether the Red Devils would consider returning for him this year.

The 22 year old has appeared 31 times in all competitions for Brighton this campaign, 23 of which have been from the start. However, he has not been in his element so far, with many believing that the speculation over his future last summer has affected his form.

Carlos Baleba Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 27 20 - - 5 - 1,393' EFL Cup 3 2 - - 1 - 167' FA Cup 1 1 - - 1 - 62' Total 31 23 - - 7 - 1,622'

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person, however, stated that United remain interested in the Cameroonian and that the Seagulls could let him leave for £50 million. However, a contrasting update on the player’s future has now emerged.

Brighton want a premium fee

According to TEAMtalk, Brighton are likely to demand at least £70 million to part ways with Baleba this summer. The report states: “Brighton & Hove Albion have played down suggestions that Carlos Baleba could be sold for £50million this summer, with sources telling TEAMtalk that such figures fall well below their valuation of the midfielder – who remains a major target for Manchester United.”

“While there is now some internal acknowledgement that a slightly reduced fee could be accepted, TEAMtalk understands that any realistic deal would still need to exceed £70million. As such, reports doing the rounds right now that are suggesting Baleba could be available for as little as £50million have been firmly dismissed.”

The report confirms United’s interest in the Cameroonian, but insists that there is no agreement in place with the player, adding: “Sources indicate that United have maintained contact with Baleba’s representatives and have kept his camp informed of their ongoing interest as they continue to assess their summer options.”

“However, United sources have also played down claims that any agreement for the upcoming summer is already in place with the player.”

Final Thoughts

Baleba’s skillset makes him a fine replacement for Casemiro at the Theatre of Dreams, while he also fits the age profile of players that United have preferred to sign of late. As such, the aforementioned asking price could prove to be a steal for the Cameroonian.

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

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