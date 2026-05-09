Jess Park: Man United Women star nominated for top prize

Despite a rather flat end to the season, Manchester United Women can be happy with their summer window.

Summer signings impact

The Red Devils brought in three players last summer: Swedish duo Julia Zigiotti Olme and Fridolina Rolfo, who were signed earlier in the window, and Jess Park, who joined in the final moments of the window as part of a swap deal with Manchester City that saw Grace Clinton move in the opposite direction.

All three players have made their own impact on the season and have proven to be valuable additions to Marc Skinner’s side.

Jess Park stands out

Park has stood out above all, having been highly impressive for the majority of the season.

The England midfielder won the club’s Player of the Month award four times in an incredible display.

She has also featured in every Women’s Super League match this season, scoring six goals and providing five assists in total.

Player of the Year nomination

The club’s official website has reported that her success has now been recognised outside the club.

The site reports, “Jess Park has been nominated for the Barclays WSL Player of the Season Award.”

It was also stated that, “Jess’s technical ability and knack for receiving the ball between the lines has particularly caught the eye, and United supporters have picked her as their Player of the Match more times (six) than anyone else in 2025/26.”

She also grabbed the Goal of the Month award for her strikes against Aston Villa and London City Lionesses.

Park is looking to make history for the club, as no United player has ever won the award.

The midfielder is on a list with other impressive candidates, such as Manchester City’s Kerstin Casparij and top scorer Bunny Shaw.

“Former United players Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa) and Alessia Russo (Arsenal) are also in the running, alongside Olivia Holdt, of Tottenham Hotspur, Everton’s Ruby Mace and Chelsea forward Alyssa Thompson.”

Jess is a #WSL Player of the Season nominee 👏✨ Cast your vote here 🗳️ https://t.co/pPbA568omy pic.twitter.com/tP5kuRrlVE — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 8, 2026

Luke Shaw 25/26 season stats

Games played Goals Assists 35 0 1

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

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