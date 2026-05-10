Home » Andre Onana: Disaster for Man United loanee after early injury

Andre Onana: Disaster for Man United loanee after early injury

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Andre Onana

Manchester United had two players in loan action on Saturday.

To find out where all of United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Andre Onana

The Cameroonian keeper took his usual spot between the posts for Trabzonspor for their match against Besiktas.

His side ran out 2-1 winners in a tough away match, but Onana had little to do with it.

The United keeper only managed seven minutes before he had to be substituted off due to an injury.

Fanatik newspaper report that, “Andre Onana couldn’t continue the game in the 7th minute of the match due to an injury. The technical staff did not risk the star player’s condition and decided to make an early substitution.”

Onana had made a good start though, making two stops in the opening few minutes of the match.

The win now means Trabzonspor are 10 points ahead of Besiktas in the race for third place in the Turkish Super Lig.

Jacob Devaney

The young midfielder on loan at St Mirren completed another 90 minutes in his development in the Scottish Premier League against Kilmarnock.

It was a tough afternoon for The Saints as they lost 0-3 at home.

Devaney had one key pass in the match and completed 86% of his passes during his 90 minutes on the pitch.

The young Irish midfielder made two clearances in the match but, disappointingly, did not win any tackles.

Devaney is usually incredibly combative in the midfield, but he struggled against Kilmarnock in this sense, winning just one of six duel attempts.

St Mirren are in action once again this Tuesday night when they travel to face Aberdeen in the league.

Jacob Devaney stats vs Kilmarnock

StatisticValue
Goals0
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.07
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)1 (0)
Accurate passes64/74 (86%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)36/43 (84%)
Passes in own half (acc.)28/31 (90%)
Long balls (accurate)4/6 (67%)
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches81
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)0 (0)
Was fouled1
Possession lost13
Total carrying distance111.5 m
Carries16
Total progression56.4 m
Defensive contributions2
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances2
Blocked shots0
Recoveries5
Ground duels (won)5 (1)
Aerial duels (won)1 (0)
Fouls3
Dribbled past0

Featured image Ahmad Moura via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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