Jadon Sancho: United loanee puts in anaemic performance for Aston Villa

Manchester United had one player in loan action on Sunday evening.

To find out where all of United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho left the Red Devils on yet another loan at the start of the season and moved to Aston Villa.

The winger has not had the best of seasons on an individual level and will definitely depart Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer.

Villa, Red Bull Leipzig and his former side, Borussia Dortmund, have all been linked with a move for the player in recent weeks.

Dortmund’s sporting director Ole Book also added fuel to the fire when he praised the quality of the player and highlighted his previous success in Germany.

Performance versus Tottenham Hotspur

With the second leg of the Europa League semi-final against Nottingham Forest this Thursday, Villa were a much-changed side when they welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Villa Park.

Sancho was given a start and played 85 minutes of a contest in which Villa were second best throughout, losing 1-2.

In an anaemic performance, which was matched by his teammates, he did not complete any key passes or a successful cross attempt.

He was also rather inaccurate on the ball as he only completed 71% of his passing attempts.

His lack of attacking threat in the match was also highlighted by the fact he did not manage any type of shot on goal during his time on the pitch.

Sancho also lost his only tackle attempt in the match.

What he did do well, though, was winning ground duels, as he won all three that he attempted. He also successfully took on the Tottenham Hotspur defence twice, completing both his dribble attempts.

The United winger will hope to see some action against Forest in the huge Europa League semi-final later on this week.

Jadon Sancho stats versus Tottenham Hotspur

Stat Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.01 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 2 (0) Accurate passes 17/24 (71%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 9/11 (82%) Passes in own half (acc.) 8/13 (62%) Long balls (accurate) 1/1 (100%) Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Offsides 1 Touches 35 Unsuccessful touches 2 Dribbles (successful) 2 (2) Possession lost 11 Total carrying distance 41.1 m Carries 6 Total progression 3.3 m Def. contributions 1 Tackles (won) 1 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 4 Ground duels (won) 3 (3) Dribbled past 0

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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