Home » Jadon Sancho: United loanee puts in anaemic performance for Aston Villa

Jadon Sancho: United loanee puts in anaemic performance for Aston Villa

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Jadon Sancho

Manchester United had one player in loan action on Sunday evening.

To find out where all of United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho left the Red Devils on yet another loan at the start of the season and moved to Aston Villa.

The winger has not had the best of seasons on an individual level and will definitely depart Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer.

Villa, Red Bull Leipzig and his former side, Borussia Dortmund, have all been linked with a move for the player in recent weeks.

Dortmund’s sporting director Ole Book also added fuel to the fire when he praised the quality of the player and highlighted his previous success in Germany.

Performance versus Tottenham Hotspur

With the second leg of the Europa League semi-final against Nottingham Forest this Thursday, Villa were a much-changed side when they welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Villa Park.

Sancho was given a start and played 85 minutes of a contest in which Villa were second best throughout, losing 1-2.

In an anaemic performance, which was matched by his teammates, he did not complete any key passes or a successful cross attempt.

He was also rather inaccurate on the ball as he only completed 71% of his passing attempts.

His lack of attacking threat in the match was also highlighted by the fact he did not manage any type of shot on goal during his time on the pitch.

Sancho also lost his only tackle attempt in the match.

What he did do well, though, was winning ground duels, as he won all three that he attempted. He also successfully took on the Tottenham Hotspur defence twice, completing both his dribble attempts.

The United winger will hope to see some action against Forest in the huge Europa League semi-final later on this week.

Jadon Sancho stats versus Tottenham Hotspur

StatValue
Goals0
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.01
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)2 (0)
Accurate passes17/24 (71%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)9/11 (82%)
Passes in own half (acc.)8/13 (62%)
Long balls (accurate)1/1 (100%)
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Offsides1
Touches35
Unsuccessful touches2
Dribbles (successful)2 (2)
Possession lost11
Total carrying distance41.1 m
Carries6
Total progression3.3 m
Def. contributions1
Tackles (won)1 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries4
Ground duels (won)3 (3)
Dribbled past0

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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