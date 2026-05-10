Kobbie Mainoo: Man United starlet brings up impressive milestone

Manchester United limped to a 0-0 draw with Sunderland yesterday afternoon. With Champions League football already secured for Manchester United and Sunderland safe from relegation, the game felt like a bit of a dead rubber.

Whilst the game is unlikely to live long in the memories of many fans, it will always be a special one for Kobbie Mainoo.

Big few weeks

The young midfielder has had a rollercoaster of a season.

He struggled massively for game time under Ruben Amorim and there were major rumours that he would look to leave Old Trafford owing to his lack of minutes. The sacking of Amorim saw Mainoo return to the starting line-up and he has been ever-present for Michael Carrick.

The midfielder recently committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term deal.

Last Sunday also saw him put in an incredible performance against Liverpool, which was capped off by scoring the winning goal in front of the Stretford End.

100th appearance

There was another big moment for Mainoo yesterday, in spite of a much more subdued performance by him and the rest of his teammates against Sunderland.

The club’s official website reports that, “Kobbie Mainoo has reached the landmark figure of 100 appearances for Manchester United, after starting for the Reds in our Premier League trip to Sunderland.”

Mainoo has started 15 out of Carrick’s 16 matches in charge and has also returned to the England fold just in time for the World Cup this summer.

The 21-year-old made his Manchester United debut under Erik ten Hag versus Charlton Athletic in 2023 in the League Cup.

He also made his Premier League debut in November 2023 against Everton.

Mainoo has grabbed eight goals in his 100 appearances for his boyhood club.

The club finished their report by stating, “congratulations, Kobbie, and we’re sure there’s plenty more to come!”

The newest member of United's 💯 club: Kobbie Mainoo 👏 pic.twitter.com/yq54rEgFW4 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 9, 2026

Kobbie Mainoo Man United stats

Games played Goals Years Active 100 8 2023-

Source: transfermarkt.com

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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