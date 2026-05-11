Home » Alex Scott: Bournemouth react as Man United eye midfield jewel

Alex Scott: Bournemouth react as Man United eye midfield jewel

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Alex Scott and Amadou Onana


Manchester United’s move for standout AFC Bournemouth midfield star Alex Scott may be under threat, especially in light of what the Cherries are planning.

Indeed, it is football’s worst‑kept secret that United plan to overhaul their midfield this summer.

To that end, INEOS are expected to make a few midfield signings to fill the void left by Casemiro and exit‑linked Manuel Ugarte, as well as to improve the quality of the team’s engine room.

Already, some brilliant midfielders have been linked, and Bournemouth’s Scott is one of them.

The 22‑year‑old, whom Pep Guardiola once dubbed “unbelievable”, has been a massive hit for the Cherries.

In particular, he has caught the eye for his aggressive ball‑carrying, driving through pressure and across the pitch, whilst adding a real presence in and around the box. Out of possession, he brings intensity, is active defensively, covers ground, and contributes in duels, which adds real balance to his profile.

Clearly, he is exactly the athletic, front‑footed midfielder the 20-time English champions are crying out for.

Now, as the 2025‑26 season nears its end and attention turns to bringing Scott on board, an interesting update has emerged.

Bournemouth trying their best to prevent Alex Scott leaving

According to The BBC, the south coast Premier League outfit are trying to resist a potential Scott exit. The reputable UK source reveals that “efforts are underway to renew midfielder Alex Scott’s contract following his recent England call‑up.”

Scott has a chance to seal his fate

Nevertheless, while Bournemouth’s stance may be a blow to United’s and even Chelsea’s hopes of landing the Englishman, there is still every chance of swaying the midfielder towards a move.

Scott could yet snub talks over a new deal, a move that would force the Cherries to consider offers for his services, should tempting ones arrive.

Ultimately, with a genuine desire to rebuild their midfield and Champions League football back at Old Trafford, surely the prospect of joining United ought to appeal to an ambitious Premier League star like Scott.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

online polls

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Fabrizio Romano: Total package United in line to...

Sedi Kinteh: Man United dealt blow by FC...

Kaua Elias: Man United eyeing Shakhtar Donetsk forward

Rashford reacts to La Liga glory as he...

Elliot Anderson: Forest boss Vitor Pereira gives biggest...

Maxi Araujo: United hold talks with Uruguayan’s camp

Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.