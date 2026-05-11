Alex Scott: Bournemouth react as Man United eye midfield jewel



Manchester United’s move for standout AFC Bournemouth midfield star Alex Scott may be under threat, especially in light of what the Cherries are planning.

Indeed, it is football’s worst‑kept secret that United plan to overhaul their midfield this summer.

To that end, INEOS are expected to make a few midfield signings to fill the void left by Casemiro and exit‑linked Manuel Ugarte, as well as to improve the quality of the team’s engine room.

Already, some brilliant midfielders have been linked, and Bournemouth’s Scott is one of them.

The 22‑year‑old, whom Pep Guardiola once dubbed “unbelievable”, has been a massive hit for the Cherries.

In particular, he has caught the eye for his aggressive ball‑carrying, driving through pressure and across the pitch, whilst adding a real presence in and around the box. Out of possession, he brings intensity, is active defensively, covers ground, and contributes in duels, which adds real balance to his profile.

Clearly, he is exactly the athletic, front‑footed midfielder the 20-time English champions are crying out for.

Now, as the 2025‑26 season nears its end and attention turns to bringing Scott on board, an interesting update has emerged.

Bournemouth trying their best to prevent Alex Scott leaving

According to The BBC, the south coast Premier League outfit are trying to resist a potential Scott exit. The reputable UK source reveals that “efforts are underway to renew midfielder Alex Scott’s contract following his recent England call‑up.”

The last 11 Premier League games of 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗫 𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗧𝗧 (𝟮𝟮). 𝗖𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗗 𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⭐️ pic.twitter.com/TC4FuR3ka6 — Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) May 11, 2026

Scott has a chance to seal his fate

Nevertheless, while Bournemouth’s stance may be a blow to United’s and even Chelsea’s hopes of landing the Englishman, there is still every chance of swaying the midfielder towards a move.

Scott could yet snub talks over a new deal, a move that would force the Cherries to consider offers for his services, should tempting ones arrive.

Ultimately, with a genuine desire to rebuild their midfield and Champions League football back at Old Trafford, surely the prospect of joining United ought to appeal to an ambitious Premier League star like Scott.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images

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