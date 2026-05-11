Kaua Elias: Man United eyeing Shakhtar Donetsk forward

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Kaua Elias ahead of the summer transfer window.

Attacking reinforcements

While bolstering the midfield is believed to be United’s top priority heading into the window, other positions could also come into play.

The attacking department in particular is an area of the pitch that United may be forced to strengthen. Loanees Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are expected to permanently part ways with the club at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Rashford is likely to join Barcelona on a permanent basis, while Sancho’s United contract runs out. United have the option of extending Sancho’s stay by an additional 12 months but they have no desire to take it up and would rather let him leave as a free agent.

Then there is the uncertainty surrounding Joshua Zirkzee’s future at the club. The Dutchman has struggled for minutes this term under both Ruben Amorim and interim boss Michael Carrick.

In Benjamin Sesko’s absence last weekend, Zirkzee was given the nod to start against Sunderland but he failed to justify his selection. He was poor as the two sides played out a goalless stalemate at the Stadium of Light. A return to Italy has been mooted for Zirkzee, with the likes of AC Milan and Juventus thought to be keen on adding the Dutchman to their ranks.

To ensure United are not left light in forward areas, they may need to dip into the market and according to Centredevils, Elias has popped up on their radar.

Elias transfer news

It’s said, “CentreDevils can exclusively reveal that Shakhtar Donetsk striker Kaua Elias has been scouted by Manchester United.”

“The Brazilian, who joined Shakhtar last season, is seen by many as a future wonderkid as he’s shone for the national team at youth level.”

“Due to that, many English Premier League clubs have been looking at the striker and United are one of them.”

Centredevils claim that there is currently little to suggest that a move is on the brink of happening, but Zirkzee’s exit could accelerate things.

A versatile player capable of operating as a striker, winger, or second striker, Elias has recorded 11 goals and seven assists for Shakhtar across all competitions this season. The 20-year-old has turned heads with his combination of technical ability and physical presence. The Brazilian possesses outstanding close ball control and acceleration, which allow him to routinely beat opposing defenders.

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Sunday when they host Nottingham Forest in their final home game of the season.

Featured image Mateusz Slodkowski via Getty Images

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