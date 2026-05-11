Rashford reacts to La Liga glory as he issues fresh statement on his future



Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford couldn’t contain his joy as he spoke out on winning La Liga after Sunday’s victory over Real Madrid in El Clásico.

La Liga triumph

Rashford scored a stunning free-kick in the first half to set Barcelona on their way, as they beat bitter rivals Real Madrid 2-0 at Camp Nou.

Ferran Torres scored the other goal as the Blaugrana sealed their 29th La Liga title with three games remaining of the season. After securing consecutive La Liga crowns, Barcelona now sit seven titles behind all-time leaders Madrid.

The Blaugrana have gone on an 11-game winning run in the top flight to secure the title and open a 14-point gap between themselves and Los Blancos.

Having joined Barcelona on loan from United last summer, Rashford has enjoyed a superb year. His excellent finish against Madrid marked his eighth league goal of the campaign. He boasts an impressive 14 goals and as many assists across all competitions.

Now that the league is secured, Barcelona must clarify whether they intend to keep the forward. Barcelona retain the option to make his stay permanent for £26m. But they have been dithering, as they look to get him on another loan deal or drive the price down.

United have maintained that there is no room for renegotiating. Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Rashford reiterated his desire to remain with Barcelona.

Rashford’s remarks

The Carrington academy graduate told ESPN, “This is the perfect way I want it to end. I’m very happy, I just want to enjoy today.”

“I live in the moment. At the end of the season we will see. I came here to win and we do this, so I’m very happy. It’s an incredible feeling.”

“The feeling is amazing. It’s been a long season with ups and downs, but I think we deserved to win [LaLiga].”

He said about his free-kick finish, “I wasn’t going to shoot. When I put the ball down, I didn’t see the angle, I didn’t feel confident it would be a goal. I was going to cross. But everyone told me to shoot, so I hyped myself up a bit. It was good I shot in the end; it was a good goal.”

Rashford replied when asked about his future, “I don’t know. I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay. We will see.”

“I came here to win. I want to win as many things as I can. This is one more to add to this. This is a wonderful team, they’re going to win so much in the future; to be a part of that would be special.”

Rashford’s United contract runs until 2028.

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social