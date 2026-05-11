Fabrizio Romano: Total package United in line to receive for Rasmus Hojlund



Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed how much Manchester United are poised to rake in from permanently parting ways with Rasmus Hojlund.

Imminent exit

Hojlund has enjoyed a slight uptick in fortunes since departing United for Napoli on a season-long loan last summer.

At United, he struggled to justify the £72m fee that United forked out to secure his services from Atalanta. His four Premier League goals last season proved to be the final nail in the coffin, prompting United to offload him against his wishes.

The Dane has notched 10 goals and provided an additional four assists for Napoli in 30 Serie A appearances this season.

His last league goal came in March against Lecce, but this has done little to change Napoli’s mind. The Partenopei are still expected to exercise their obligation to sign him on a permanent basis. This obligation is dependent on Gli Azzuri securing Champions League football.

However, as recently as last week, sporting director Giovanni Manna confirmed that Hojlund is in their plans and they will sign him irrespective of whether or not they are in the Champions League.

As it stands, Hojlund is all but guaranteed to be a Napoli player moving forward and now, Fabrizio Romano has shed more light on the financials of the deal, revealing the total package United are set to receive.

Hojlund update

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said, “United could get the final green light, the official approval to receive €44m, a total package of €50m, for Rasmus Hojlund.”

“Because if Napoli get official qualification for Champions League football on Monday, the obligation to buy for Hojlund will be activated.”

“So Manchester United are set to receive €44m on top of the €6m they already received last year in August 2025 from Napoli for the loan deal.”

The Italian journalist continued, “The €50m package is set to be activated next week for Hojlund. He will also have a release clause in his contract from June 2027, not this summer, but from next summer, valid for €85m.”

“So that is the story on Hojlund, and obviously it is extra money for Manchester United. That is an important topic.”

Meanwhile, United are next in action on Sunday when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford.

Featured image Yasser Bakshs via Getty Images

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