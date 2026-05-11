Home » Elliot Anderson: Forest boss Vitor Pereira gives biggest clue on star’s future

Elliot Anderson: Forest boss Vitor Pereira gives biggest clue on star’s future

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Elliot Anderson and Murillo

Manchester United have ended the season well, all but securing third place with just two games left.

A point against either Nottingham Forest or Brighton & Hove Albion would be enough to mathematically secure it.

A draw between Aston Villa and Liverpool this Friday night would also do the trick, as they are the only two clubs who can catch United.

Nonetheless, United are still keen to bolster their squad in the summer, particularly in the midfield area.

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With Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte’s future at the club looking bleak, United are only really left with Kobbie Mainoo as a viable central midfielder.

Therefore, it has been rumoured that United could seek up to three midfielders this window.

They have been linked to numerous Premier League-based players such as Carlos Baleba, Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Joao Gomes, and some from abroad such as Ederson at Atalanta.

One midfielder to whom they have been linked all season is Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, and many reports claim he is the club’s dream midfield target.

The deal could be complicated by two major factors, though: the presence of Manchester City as rival suitors and his huge price tag that Forest will almost certainly set, especially now they are safe from relegation.

Elliot Anderson could depart

Speaking after Forest’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, their boss Vitor Pereira gave the biggest hint that the England international could be leaving the club.

ESPN carry comments from the head coach after the match where he explained, “it’s difficult for me, and everybody, to understand what he is feeling inside of him.”

He continued, “I believe that he is honouring his mother, going inside the pitch and running until the last metre, until the last breath. I cannot say [whether he will stay], I don’t have the answer. I know he deserves the top of the world.”

Pereira also asserted that, “I know that he’s our player, and we need to enjoy him because I have worked with the top talent players, but to find a top player with this character is not easy. I’m not thinking about the next season. I’m thinking about finishing this season in the best position that we can.”

Elliot Anderson stats vs Newcastle United

Goals1
Expected goals (xG)0.13
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.03
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)1 (0)
Accurate passes62/74 (84%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)24/33 (73%)
Passes in own half (acc.)38/41 (93%)
Total shots3
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.47
Shots on target1
Shots blocked0
Touches91
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)2 (1)
Was fouled2
Possession lost17
Total carrying distance236.9 m
Carries27
Progressive carries2
Total progression84.2 m
Progressive carrying distance37.8 m
Longest progressive carry20 m
Def. contributions2
Tackles (won)1 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries10
Ground duels (won)9 (4)
Aerial duels (won)2 (1)
Fouls2
Dribbled past1

Source: Sofascore

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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