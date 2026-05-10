Mateus Fernandes: West Ham take extraordinary step to ward off United



Manchester United are planning to sign as many as three midfielders in the summer, with a couple of stars on their way out of the club.

Casemiro has already announced he will be departing once his contract is up, and a U-turn is not expected despite his teammates and the fans pushing for the Brazilian to stay one more year.

Manuel Ugarte, signed as the former Real Madrid superstar’s successor, has endured a nightmare spell at Old Trafford, and INEOS are keen to cut their losses when the transfer window reopens.

The co-owners will prefer to sign Premier League-proven stars, which explains the admiration for Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, and Sandro Tonali.

United eyeing Mateus Fernandes

However, the Nottingham Forest ace’s price tag and his desire to move to the Etihad mean he is likely off the menu.

The Italian would prefer to return to his homeland, with Newcastle expected to drive a hard bargain. As for the Crystal Palace talisman, he is seen as a Kobbie Mainoo-type of player instead of someone who can partner the Carrington graduate.

The Red Devils have been forced to broaden their search and club captain Bruno Fernandes has suggested the club to try and sign Mateus Fernandes of West Ham.

The Portugal international is capable of playing all across the midfield and has been a rare shining light in what has been a disastrous campaign for the Hammers.

Price tag revealed

The London side look primed for the drop, and the expectation was that would make the former Southampton ace more gettable.

However, Football Insider have claimed that West Ham will not entertain any cut-price deals, irrespective of their top-flight status.

They have slapped a £84 million price tag on Mateus Fernandes, and it will be interesting to see if INEOS can drive the price down in the end.

“West Ham United have placed a price tag of at least £84 million on Mateus Fernandes amid interest from Man United, sources have told Football Insider.

Why United must go all out to land Mateus Fernandes

“The 21-year-old joined from Southampton for a fee of around £42million last summer, and the Hammers will demand double that if they are to sell this summer.

“Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are determined to keep hold of their best players regardless of the outcome of the relegation battle, and will demand huge fees if they are to sell.

Fernandes is seen as a crucial player for West Ham and they are reluctant to see him leave. While there is a growing feeling the Hammers may be forced to sell if they are relegated at the end of this month, they will demand a huge price as part of West Ham’s transfer plans.”

United must go all out to land the West Ham ace in the summer. His defensive awareness, coupled with his ability on the ball, makes him the perfect fit for what United need in their engine room.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images

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