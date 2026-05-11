Home » Marcus Rashford: Man United loanee scores sublime free kick in El Clasico

Marcus Rashford: Man United loanee scores sublime free kick in El Clasico

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Marcus Rashford

Manchester United had one player in loan action on Sunday.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford’s future is still very much up in the air.

He has had a successful season on loan at FC Barcelona, but the Catalans seem unprepared to commit to spending €30 million on him.

The winger has made it clear that his preferred option would be to stay at FC Barcelona next season, and it is one issue the Red Devils will need to sort this summer.

El Clasico goal

Rashford has received criticism from Barcelona fans for his wastefulness in the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, but he has come up big in league games.

The Manchester United academy product has scored against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, and now Real Madrid in the last months of the season.

With Lamine Yamal injured and Raphinha on the bench, Rashford started for the Blaugrana.

He made the perfect start to the match when he curled in a sublime free kick to give Barcelona the lead in just the ninth minute of play.

In the 38th minute, he was played in behind the Real Madrid defence, but his goal-bound effort was well stopped by Thibaut Courtois.

In the match, he completed 81% of his passes, and none of his eight crosses found an intended target.

He also completed 100% of his dribbles, but only one of four ground duels in the match.

The victory meant that FC Barcelona were crowned league champions, marking the first league title of Rashford’s career.

Rashford may be in action again against Alaves on Wednesday night in the league.

Marcus Rashford stats vs Real Madrid

StatisticValue
Goals1
Expected goals (xG)0.29
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.01
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)8 (0)
Accurate passes22/27 (81%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)14/19 (74%)
Passes in own half (acc.)8/8 (100%)
Long balls (accurate)1/1 (100%)
Total shots2
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.67
Shots on target2
Shots blocked0
Big chances missed1
Touches47
Unsuccessful touches2
Dribbles (successful)1 (1)
Possession lost18
Total carrying distance123 m
Carries11
Progressive carries4
Total progression44.7 m
Progressive carrying distance76.4 m
Longest progressive carry20.8 m
Def. contributions0
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries4
Ground duels (won)4 (1)
Dribbled past1

Featured image Paul Miller via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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