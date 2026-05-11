Marcus Rashford: Man United loanee scores sublime free kick in El Clasico

Manchester United had one player in loan action on Sunday.

To find out where all of Manchester United’s loanees are plying their trade this season, click here.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford’s future is still very much up in the air.

He has had a successful season on loan at FC Barcelona, but the Catalans seem unprepared to commit to spending €30 million on him.

The winger has made it clear that his preferred option would be to stay at FC Barcelona next season, and it is one issue the Red Devils will need to sort this summer.

El Clasico goal

Rashford has received criticism from Barcelona fans for his wastefulness in the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, but he has come up big in league games.

The Manchester United academy product has scored against Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, and now Real Madrid in the last months of the season.

With Lamine Yamal injured and Raphinha on the bench, Rashford started for the Blaugrana.

He made the perfect start to the match when he curled in a sublime free kick to give Barcelona the lead in just the ninth minute of play.

In the 38th minute, he was played in behind the Real Madrid defence, but his goal-bound effort was well stopped by Thibaut Courtois.

In the match, he completed 81% of his passes, and none of his eight crosses found an intended target.

He also completed 100% of his dribbles, but only one of four ground duels in the match.

The victory meant that FC Barcelona were crowned league champions, marking the first league title of Rashford’s career.

Rashford may be in action again against Alaves on Wednesday night in the league.

Marcus Rashford stats vs Real Madrid

Statistic Value Goals 1 Expected goals (xG) 0.29 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.01 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 8 (0) Accurate passes 22/27 (81%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 14/19 (74%) Passes in own half (acc.) 8/8 (100%) Long balls (accurate) 1/1 (100%) Total shots 2 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.67 Shots on target 2 Shots blocked 0 Big chances missed 1 Touches 47 Unsuccessful touches 2 Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Possession lost 18 Total carrying distance 123 m Carries 11 Progressive carries 4 Total progression 44.7 m Progressive carrying distance 76.4 m Longest progressive carry 20.8 m Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 4 Ground duels (won) 4 (1) Dribbled past 1

Featured image Paul Miller via Getty Images

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