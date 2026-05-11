Rafael Leao: Why AC Milan ace could be INEOS’ answer to a summer transfer need



Manchester United are expected to sign a left winger this summer.

The decision to let Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford leave has left the team with no natural left wingers.

Playing with double tens under the since-sacked Ruben Amorim meant United could afford to operate without wingers. However, following the Portuguese tactician’s dismissal and the club’s subsequent return to a winger-based system, the need for a left winger became obvious.

A number of options have been linked, but Mediaset are now doubling down on why AC Milan’s Rafael Leao is the likeliest left-winger signing for the Red Devils.

Rafael Leao and Milan expect to go separate ways

Mediaset report:

“The story between Leao and Milan seems like a love story in the final credits.

“At this point, the relationship with the Rossoneri fans seems almost irreparable.”

“For all these reasons, it’s reasonable to think that this summer, an offer around €50 million could be enough to snatch the Rossoneri shirt from Leao’s chest.”

Manchester United crazy about Leao

As for where the Portuguese winger, whom Nico Williams once labelled unstoppable, could be headed, the report reveals:

“Manchester United has placed the Rossoneri number 10 on their list of possible reinforcements. So much so that emissaries from the Red Devils have reportedly been closely monitoring the Portuguese on several occasions: in the lacklustre 0-0 draw with Juventus and in the recent disastrous defeat against Atalanta.”

Whether United’s scouts’ reports have fully convinced the club to make a move remains unclear.

However, their continued presence at his games suggests Leao is giving them every reason to.

INEOS should now be contemplating closing the deal for the explosive, direct winger, with a €50m (£43m) fee understood to be Milan’s asking price.

With his experience, technical dribbling, and the close control needed to dominate one-on-one situations, United must be keen for Leao to arrive and finally solve the left-wing problem once and for all.

Featured images Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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