Marcus Rashford: Koeman advices Barcelona on United loanee’s future

Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United fans a glimpse of what they are missing on Sunday, 10 May, against Real Madrid in LaLiga. The Englishman left Old Trafford last summer following a strained relationship with former head coach Ruben Amorim to join Barcelona on a season-long loan.

This weekend, Rashford was part of the Catalans’ starting XI that welcomed Los Blancos to Camp Nou. In the ninth minute of the game, the 28 year old stepped up to take a free-kick and buried the ball in the back of the net.

It was the first free-kick goal scored by a Barcelona player in El Clasico since Lionel Messi in 2012, and set the mood as the hosts eventually picked up a 2-0 victory. The result secured the LaLiga title for the Catalans, Rashford’s second trophy since joining the club after the Supercopa de Espana triumph earlier this year.

It has been a spectacular turn in fortune for a player deemed not good enough to play for United by Amorim.

Rashford’s 2025/26 Season

Rashford was first linked with a move to Camp Nou in January last year, after falling out of favour under the Portuguese head coach. The Englishman ended up joining Aston Villa on loan instead, but his impressive run at Villa Park was not enough to force a change of heart at the Theatre of Dreams.

With United investing heavily in their attack, Rashford ended up joining Barcelona on a temporary basis, and it has turned out to be a masterstroke. The former Red Devils academy graduate has registered 14 goals and 14 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish champions, 24 of which were starts.

Marcus Rashford Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played LaLiga 30 16 8 9 2 - 1,582' UEFA Champions League 11 5 5 4 - - 579' Copa del Rey 4 3 1 1 - - 249' Supercopa 2 0 - - - - 32' Total 47 24 14 14 2 - 2,442'

Despite Rashford’s form in Spain, a return to Old Trafford is reportedly no longer on the cards. The Catalans have an option to make the player’s stay permanent for €30 million at the end of this season, but recent reports suggest that the LaLiga giants are trying to get a deal done for a lower fee.

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has now offered his thoughts on the matter.

Barcelona will be mad to turn down Rashford

Speaking to AS, Koeman said that Barcelona cannot pass on the opportunity to sign Rashford for a bargain fee this summer. He said: “If Barcelona let him return to Manchester United after this loan spell, I think they’ll regret it hugely.”

“Because €30 million in today’s market for a player with these qualities, these stats, this experience… that’s a steal. Rashford causes teams real problems.”

The Dutch manager went on to point out that Real Madrid had no answer to Rashford at the weekend, adding: “Madrid looked terrified every time he turned and ran. Against Real Madrid, he completely tore them apart on the counter-attack. The pace, the aggression, the directness, the confidence – Madrid couldn’t cope with him.”

“Every time Barcelona pushed forward, he was the danger. He scores a free-kick in El Clásico, stretches the entire defensive line, creates numerical advantages, presses, gets in behind, and yet there are people within the club who hesitate to pay €30 million? That seems mad to me.”

Final Thoughts

Even if Barcelona opt against signing Rashford this summer, the player’s form suggests that he will not be short of suitors. United remain in the market for a speedy winger this year and funds raised from the Englishman’s departure could help them get a deal across the line.

1 – Marcus Rashford is the first Barcelona player to score a free-kick against Real Madrid since Lionel Messi in October 2012. Classic. pic.twitter.com/g14ynFmeTw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 10, 2026

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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