Federico Valverde: Real Madrid’s bold call hands Man United a huge boost



Manchester United have been handed a massive boost in their hopes of landing Real Madrid star Federico Valverde.

With the Red Devils tipped for a midfield overhaul, it is quality midfielders like Valverde they are being linked with.

As the summer transfer window fast approaches, all eyes are on whether INEOS can convince top stars like the Uruguayan to sign for them.

And the latest on Valverde‘s situation in Madrid could prove a massive boost to United’s hopes of landing him.

Last week, news broke of a training ground scuffle between Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni. Although that matter was resolved, The Daily Star is claiming it may have sealed the South American midfielder’s fate at the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid will force Federico Valverde out

As per the UK outlet: “Valverde has found himself an outcast in the Spanish capital.”

Furthermore, “Club bosses remain furious with the midfielder, and will now consider selling him this summer.”

The “complete player”, as Carlo Ancelotti once dubbed him for his versatility, is certainly no longer wanted at the club, with “Senior figures in the Real dressing room having sided with Tchouaméni and want Valverde to be sold ahead of next season.”

Consequently, while revealing just how unwanted Valverde is in Madrid, the Daily Star also reveals how keen United are to pounce, something that makes perfect sense.

Man United ought to pounce on this Valverde opportunity

Therefore, INEOS should capitalise on Madrid’s desperation and secure a midfielder who could revolutionise their engine room.

Known for his incredible pace, defensive work rate, and powerful long-range shooting, he could offer United the bite their midfield desperately needs.

Moreover, with the ability to play right back or central defence, he could become United’s own utility man.

Featured image Denis Doyle via Getty Images

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