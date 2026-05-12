Jeremy Monga: United make formal move for Leicester winger

Manchester United want to sign an out-and-out winger in the summer, according to reports.

Both Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have endured mixed fortunes over the course of the season. More importantly, however, the pair are wide forwards rather than natural wingers and have accordingly struggled to provide width consistently.

United have been linked with a number of high-profile wingers, including RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande and Iliman Ndiaye of Everton. However, it appears the club’s recruitment team is prioritising signing a 16-year-old talent.

Manchester United enter Jeremy Monga negotiations

According to talkSPORT, Manchester United have held “formal talks” with Leicester City for Jeremy Monga.

The record-breaking winger, who became his club’s youngest Premier League player at 15 years and 271 days old last year, has already established himself as a regular at King Power Stadium.

Monga made 27 appearances for the Foxes in the Championship last term, recording a goal and two assists to his name. However, with Leicester heading to England’s third tier, “vultures are circling around” their teenage sensation.

It is claimed as many as TEN top clubs in the Premier League and beyond are interested in Monga, believing they can “snare him for a bargain fee.”

United appear to be pushing to get the deal over the line, having already met with Leicester.

A separate report recently revealed that United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, have “met with club officials” from Leicester.

Last year, former Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy hailed Monga, stating: “He’s a great winger and has speed. He’s a fantastic talent, a great boy. He deserved these minutes and hopefully, more to come.”

Manchester United interested in Eli Junior Kroupi

Eli Junior Kroupi is another attacking teenager to have caught the eye of United after enjoying a prolific campaign with Bournemouth.

talkSPORT reports that the 19-year-old Frenchman, who has bagged 12 Premier League goals, is wanted by both United and Arsenal.

However, Bournemouth are determined to keep hold of Kroupi for at least one more season. It is understood the versatile forward is set to be offered a new deal with an increased salary.

Featured image Michael regan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social