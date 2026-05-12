Strahinja Pavlovic: Man United “above all” in race to sign Milan defender

Lisandro Martinez endured another tough outing for Manchester United on his return to the starting line-up at Sunderland.

United kept a clean sheet away from home, largely due to Senne Lammens‘ heroics. Martinez, meanwhile, looked rusty in possession and was bullied by Brian Brobbey all afternoon.

Martinez’s lack of availability and composure when playing over the last 24 months should raise alarm bells at Old Trafford. Interestingly, a report in Italy suggests that INEOS are keen on bringing in another central defender this summer.

Manchester United leading race for Strahinja Pavlovic

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Manchester United are keen on AC Milan’s Strahinja Pavlovic, who has emerged as one of Serie A’s most dominant centre-backs.

Signed from RB Salzburg in 2024, the 2001-born defender has become an undisputed leader of Massimiliano Allegri’s defence in Milan.

The 6’4″ Serbian behemoth has been compared to United legend Nemanja Vidic, owing to his imposing style of play. However, he is surprisingly calm with the ball at his feet. The left-footed defender has also scored five goals in Serie A.

The publication claims Michael Carrick’s side are “on his trail” and are “above all” in the race.

Chelsea are also thought to be in the race to sign Pavlovic, who is valued at €50 million (£43.2m). Both Premier League giants have allegedly made enquiries for the Serbian.

Casemiro’s departure at the end of the season will leave Harry Maguire as the only physically imposing figure in both boxes for the Red Devils. In that regard, Pavlovic is certainly capable of adding more steel and structure to the side in Manchester.

The Lisandro Martinez conundrum

Maguire has been handed a new deal. However, recently, The Athletic’s Andy Mitten suggested Martinez’s position at United is “in a little bit of a state of flux.”

Mitten believes the technically gifted Martinez “needs to be playing all of the time” to win a new contract at United. The 28-year-old will enter the final year of his deal this summer.

“If someone comes in from in the summer then Manchester United have to weigh that up as well,” added Mitten.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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