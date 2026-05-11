Joao Gomes: United hold talks over summer switch



Manchester United seem to be fully focused on signing Casemiro’s heir, if the latest reports are to be believed.

With the Red Devils expected to be priced out of moves for Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali, INEOS have been forced to cast a wider net.

Ederson of Atalanta is the midfielder whom tabloids are linking with United incessantly at the moment, with personal terms also reportedly agreed.

The Brazilian is considered a solid B-tier signing, seen more as a market opportunity due to his contract situation.

There are better options than Ederson on the market

Whether he can translate his Serie A form into the Premier League remains in doubt. Fans were hoping INEOS would stick to their Premier League-proven policy like last summer.

The 26-year-old’s physical issues, coupled with a perceived lack of pace, could prove disastrous in the English top flight.

Thankfully, The Sun have claimed the 20-time English league champions do have other Brazil internationals on their radar, who are a better fit to replace Casemiro.

Despite Wolverhampton Wanderers’ disastrous season, Joao Gomes has continued to excel, impressing with his defensive solidity and his ability on the ball.

Joao Gomes fits Carrick’s system like a glove

With Wolves going down, the 25-year-old could be available for as low as £40 million, and United have held talks with the player’s camp over a possible summer move.

“United have cast the midfield net wide, with several Premier League-based players on their radar.

“Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba have been tracked, while United have held informal dialogue with representatives of Joao Gomes at Wolves.”

Joao Gomes was a target for the Old Trafford side back in January as well, but INEOS thought it prudent to wait until the summer.

Interestingly, Atalanta have identified the former Flamengo ace as a possible replacement for Ederson. A merry-go-round could ensue and, hopefully, United land the right Brazilian dynamo.

Feature image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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