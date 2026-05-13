Ander Barrenetxea: Man United turn to Spain in winger hunt, eye Real Sociedad star



A left winger signing is one Manchester United are expected to prioritise this summer.

Moving on, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho mean the Red Devils have no natural left wingers at the club.

Missing such a profile is a real risk, and INEOS knows that all too well, which is why they are keen to address it.

However, while that transfer need is obvious, some of the fantastic wingers linked with a move to Old Trafford are either available at a fortune or subject to intense competition.

Therefore, INEOS needs to be wise about whom they target to land a good deal without overpaying.

Take winger search to Spain

Consequently, one shrewd option could be a move for Ander Barrenetxea.

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According to Marca, “Both Chelsea and Manchester United have closely monitored the Real Sociedad attacker’s progress throughout the season.

“These clubs have little hesitation in spending a significant amount of money, and Barrenetxea is a player who fits the bill for their new projects ahead of next season.”

Who is Ander Barrenetxea?

To begin with, Barrenetxea is a versatile, 24-year-old right-footed Spanish winger who plies his trade for Real Sociedad.

He primarily plays on the left wing, cutting inside, and is known for his technical dribbling, explosive acceleration, and high-energy pressing.

Moreover, he is as natural a left winger as they come. While his numbers are not yet eye-catching, three goals and five assists in 29 La Liga games this season, watching him dazzle in 1v1 situations suggests it is only a matter of time before he starts posting serious numbers in front of goal.

According to Transfermarkt, the Spaniard has a market value of €20.2 million (£17m).

Notably, he is also reported to have a €75 million (£65m) release clause, though it is unrealistic for Sociedad to hold out for that figure.

With Chelsea also interested, however, the Spanish club could still hold out for a decent offer, just not one as exorbitant as the fees being demanded for the likes of Yan Diomande or Ilman Ndiaye.

Featured image Florencia Tan Jun via Getty Images

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