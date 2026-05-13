Home » Aurelien Tchouameni: Real Madrid open to Man United sale on one condition

Aurelien Tchouameni: Real Madrid open to Man United sale on one condition

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Pic of Tchouameni


Real Madrid are reportedly open to offloading midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to Manchester United, but one key requirement must be fulfilled for a transfer to get over the line.

United want Tchouameni

Heading into the summer transfer window, United are prioritising midfield reinforcements. Casemiro is set to leave at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, while an exit is also on the cards for Manuel Ugarte, who has struggled to make an impact since his move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

There have been suggestions that United could look to recruit up to three top-class midfielders as they prepare to play Champions League football next season and potentially mount a title charge.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Michael Carrick will be handed the Old Trafford hot seat on a permanent basis, having done a tremendous job in an interim role since Ruben Amorim was sacked. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are prepared to splash in excess of £150m on midfielders alone.

In recent weeks, Tchouameni has emerged as a genuine target for United as they step up their transfer plans. United’s interest in the Frenchman can be traced as far back as 2022, when he was making waves at AS Monaco. But Madrid beat United to his signature.

After two consecutive days of infighting that sent Fede Valverde to the hospital unconscious, his future at the Santiago Bernabeu now looks uncertain.

Last week, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that while United admire Tchouameni, Madrid have no desire to let him go. Now, a fresh report has suggested the opposite, and it may be good news for United.

Tchouameni update

Sully, who has proven to be a reliable source for United news, alleges, “Roundtable understands that Real Madrid would be open to letting Aurelien Tchouaméni leave, only on the basis that the player himself asks to leave.”

“It is up to Manchester United to try to convince him to join, as the Spanish giants want to keep him.”

“His current stance is that he wants to stay, and if he does stay, Madrid will look to renew his contract, as it expires in 2028.”

Sully urges caution, warning that this could also be a case of Tchouameni’s agent trying to look for a better deal for his client. Yet, United’s appreciation of him remains firm and the club are willing to pounce if they receive encouragement.

United are next in action on Sunday when they host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Featured image Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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