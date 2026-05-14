Skinner issues positive double fitness update on Terland and Janssen



Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner has issued very encouraging injury news on key duo Dominique Janssen and Elisabeth Terland ahead of this weekend’s clash against Chelsea.

Limp ending

When United wrap up their 2025/26 Premier League season at Chelsea on Saturday, there will inevitably be a sense of disappointment over their underwhelming finish.

Following last season’s triumph, United enjoyed a very promising start to the current campaign, as they kept the pressure on Chelsea and Manchester City in the Women’s Super League.

The Reds were also cruising in the Champions League, performing admirably for a side competing in the prestigious tournament for the first time.

But things quickly unravelled, and United dropped off in the WSL, letting Chelsea, City, and even Arsenal open up a gap.

United lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the Women’s League Cup in March and never recovered, going on to crash out of the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich in the quarter-final stage.

Heading into the Chelsea game, United are in fourth place and firmly out of the race to secure Champions League football for a second consecutive season. Skinner and his players will be playing for pride and he is likely to be boosted by the returns of Janssen and Terland.

Janssen and Terland update

Speaking to reporters in his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning, Skinner said about the pair, “We’ve got two training sessions [before the game]. As of today, both will be training which is great.”

“So, hopefully, if they come through this and tomorrow (Friday), we’ll have Dom and Elisabeth back in the squad.”

One player who will not be available is Leah Galton. She is set to leave at the end of the season upon the expiry of her contract.

“[It’s] likely Leah Galton will miss out on this game.”

The United boss added, “That’s it, everyone else should hopefully be fit.”

United vs. Chelsea kicks off at 13:00 BST.

Featured image Maja Hitij via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social