Leah Galton names her favourite season at Man United ahead of exit



Manchester United star Leah Galton has revealed her most memorable year at the club, as her time nears its end.

Galton to leave

A few weeks ago, it was confirmed that Galton will leave United after eight years when her contract expires in the summer.

Galton joined United as a member of the first professional squad in 2018, alongside Ella Toone and Millie Turner. The three are the only remaining “originals” from that crop of players.

She has been a key player for United, amassing 172 appearances. She could add to this tally if she features in the final game of the season against Chelsea this weekend. Galton’s 172 appearances place her among United’s top three all-time appearance-makers.

Galton has won 109 of these games, drawn 25 and lost 38. She started in 136 and came on as a substitute in the remaining 36 fixtures.

Only Toone (212) and Turner (189) have lined up more for United than Galton.

The 31-year-old has netted 44 goals for the Reds. Only Toone (64) has found the back of the net on more occasions. Galton is one of only three players to reach double digits in a single top-flight season for United.

She achieved this in the 2022/23 season, when she plundered 10 goals. The others are Alessia Russo (also 10 in 2022/23) and Elisabeth Terland (in 2024/25).

Galton spoke to club media and gave her verdict on these numbers.

Galton’s remarks

She said of the 2022/23 campaign, “I don’t usually go off stats and numbers and stuff like that, but it felt like a flying season for me personally.”

“I don’t think it’s just because of stats, but it was more because it felt like I found my feet.”

“It was a jump from maybe going from four or five goals to 10. I just felt like I understood what I was doing and how to play football essentially.”

“That’s got to be one of my favourite seasons since I’ve been here.”

Galton’s eight-year spell at United has yielded the FA Women’s Championship (2018/19) and the Women’s FA Cup (2023/24).

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