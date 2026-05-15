Bruno Fernandes reveals why he wanted Declan Rice at United

Manchester United are looking for a new defensive midfielder but could have resolved the position had they been a little more proactive five years ago. The Red Devils are preparing to bid farewell to Casemiro, who has been outstanding this season but is set to leave as a free agent this summer.

The Brazilian has started all but one game under Michael Carrick, the 0-0 draw against Sunderland last weekend which he missed due to injury. Casemiro is preparing for an emotional goodbye at Old Trafford on Sunday against Nottingham Forest, which will be his final home game for United.

The 34 year old could be pitted against his potential successor at the Theatre of Dreams this weekend, with Elliot Anderson expected to line up for the West Bridgford side. The Englishman is wanted by the Red Devils following his explosive form this campaign, and recent reports suggest he is also open to an Old Trafford move.

INEOS are banking on their rewarding Premier League-proven strategy once again this summer, and Anderson has arguably been the best in his position in the league of late. United, of course, will be looking to rectify a past mistake after failing to sign Declan Rice, who is now running riot at the Emirates.

The one that got away?

Rice was making a name for himself at West Ham United when he turned heads at Old Trafford. Amid rumours of Paul Pogba’s exit in the summer of 2021, United were heavily linked with the Englishman.

The Red Devils were on the rise under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and had just finished the previous campaign in second place. There was a belief that a proven defensive midfielder would have helped the team hit a higher gear, and Rice was the name making the rounds.

Rice had reportedly asked his international team-mates Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw about United. The Red Devils, however, invested in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho instead that summer.

Solskjaer would later admit that the English midfielder was on his wish list, and two summers later, Rice had completed a blockbuster move to Arsenal. United skipper Bruno Fernandes has now opened up on the club missing out on the midfielder.

Fernandes wanted Rice at United

Speaking to Joel Beya after winning the Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year Award, Fernandes revealed that he was sad when Rice moved to the Emirates. He said: “I’ve always said, Rice was a player to play for Man United, I was really sad when he chose to go Arsenal. I always thought he would be a perfect fit for our club.”

Rice has registered five goals and 11 assists in 53 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season. He has helped them reach the Champions League final, while also taking them to the top of the Premier League table after 36 games.

Fernandes and Rice share mutual respect and even trained together during a summer camp in Portugal in 2024. However, the United skipper is battling the Arsenal man for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

The Portuguese magnifico has registered eight goals and 20 assists in 35 appearances across competitions this season for United. He is one shy of the Premier League assist record of 20 currently held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Bruno Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 33 33 8 19 5 - 2,888' FA Cup 1 1 - 1 - - 90' EFL Cup 1 0 - - - - 45' Total 35 34 8 20 5 - 3,023'

Final Thoughts

While United have lived to regret their decision not to pursue Rice, they cannot afford to make a similar mistake this year. The Red Devils must do everything possible to ensure they win the race for Anderson this summer.

Bruno Fernandes has created 124 chances in the Premier League this season, the fourth most on record. POTY. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S9qcczmNKa — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 14, 2026

Featured image Shaun Botterill via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social