Michael Carrick: Man United prepare contract offer for permanent job

Manchester United have submitted their contract proposal for Michael Carrick to become the club’s permanent head coach after Sir Jim Ratcliffe approved the decision, a new report reveals.

Ratcliffe Gives Green Light

It emerged this week that the executive structure at Old Trafford had settled on Carrick as their favoured choice to remain in the dugout next season.

Appointed as an interim in the wake of Ruben Amorim‘s dismissal in January, the former midfielder was tasked with delivering Champions League qualification by the end of the season.

United achieved this goal with three games to spare, boasting the best form of any side in the Premier League under Carrick’s watch – 10 wins, three draws, and two losses in 15 games.

These impressive results on the pitch have been matched by his positive effect off it. The sense of calm he exuded as a player has extended into his influence as a coach, with the mood around the club and in the dressing room much improved from Amorim’s tumultuous tenure.

INEOS’ primary targets to lead the next stage of their revolution in M16 – Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel, and Carlo Ancelotti – all ruled themselves out of the running, while alternatives such as Julian Nagelsmann and Andoni Iraola presented more risk than sticking with Carrick.

This led sporting director Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada to recommend the Wallsend native to Ratcliffe in a summit meeting this week, with the co-owner now having rubber-stamped the move as well.

Offer on the table

Laurie Whitwell (The Athletic) reveals United are “proposing an initial offer…for a two-year contract as head coach, with the option of an additional season to 2029.”

Man United proposing two-year plus one for Michael Carrick. Talks underway after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s go ahead at ExCo. Backroom staff set to stay, including Steve Holland. Set-piece coach on agenda. Andreas Georgson possible candidate to return. #MUFChttps://t.co/WCI0j791j6 — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) May 15, 2026

Tweet: “Man United proposing two-year plus one for Michael Carrick. Talks underway after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s go ahead at ExCo. Backroom staff set to stay, including Steve Holland. Set-piece coach on agenda. Andreas Georgson possible candidate to return.”

The report states “talks are underway” after Carrick’s representatives were spotted at Carrington yesterday, but it notes “there is much to sort” before an agreement is struck.

“Negotiations will continue, and although there is much to sort, there is a possibility a resolution can be found in time for United’s final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest, so Carrick can sign off from Old Trafford with clarity and fans are assured of who will be in the dugout next season.”

Another important consideration is Carrick’s backroom staff, with Steve Holland, Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, and Craig Mawson all added to the mix in January when he took charge. All four are expected to “stay on”, Whitwell claims, with Holland in particular seen as “instrumental” to the improvements United have made.

Final Thoughts

In the end, it was a simple decision for United’s rulers to make. The sense of stability Carrick has brought would have required an outstanding alternative to break up – and in the absence of one, this is the safe, and smart, option.

INEOS are intent on developing a ‘modern’ football structure at Old Trafford; one where the executive team make decisions off the pitch and the manager is primarily concerned with proceedings on it. Carrick’s profile perfectly aligns with this in a way, for example, Amorim did not.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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