Michael Carrick: Talks with INEOS held at Carrington today



Manchester United have begun talks about appointing a new permanent head coach ahead of the upcoming season.

All signs point towards Michael Carrick staying on at the helm after a hugely successful five-month stint.

Appointed as caretaker head coach following Ruben Amorim’s sacking, the former United midfielder was tasked with getting the club back into Europe.

It was a Herculean task, given that the Red Devils were languishing in sixth place, with most players struggling to perform in Amorim’s rigid 3-4-3 system.

What a turnaround under Michael Carrick

But the Englishman transformed things almost instantaneously, with the help of minor tactical tweaks, including playing players in their natural positions.

And what a turnaround it has been, with the 20-time English league champions accruing the most points since Carrick’s arrival in the division.

United have qualified for the Champions League with three games to spare and they need only a point to assure themselves of a third-place finish, their highest in three years.

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, INEOS seem to be edging towards handing Michael Carrick the keys to the kingdom on a permanent basis.

Talks held at Carrington today

The Sun have added that the 44-year-old‘s representatives were at Carrington on Thursday to meet with the United hierarchy.

While the exact nature of the talks remains under wraps, it points towards Sir Jim Ratcliffe possibly greenlighting the deal.

“MICHAEL CARRICK’s representatives have held talks at Carrington as he closes in on becoming Manchester United’s permanent head coach.

“While the specifics of the talks remain under wraps, formal discussions over the terms of any contract are yet to begin.

INEOS need to wrap this up soon

“United’s bosses have prioritised talks with Carrick, though they remain open to other candidates for next season. United have two games left until the end of the season and the hierarchy wants to move fast with their appointment ahead of an important transfer window.

“Director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada have led the push to endorse Carrick for the role on a permanent basis to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.”

Getting this decision out of the way will pave the way for transfer discussions to begin wholeheartedly.

United cannot afford to dilly-dally as they look to challenge on all four fronts next term.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

