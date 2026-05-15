Home » “You fool!”: Mason Mount’s dad lashes out at Michael Owen over criticism of son

“You fool!”: Mason Mount’s dad lashes out at Michael Owen over criticism of son

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Mason Mount


Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount’s father hit out at Michael Owen after he criticised the player in the aftermath of last weekend’s goalless draw with Sunderland.

Mount struggles

Mount has struggled with injuries since joining United from Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

He has had to be patient for opportunities since Michael Carrick’s arrival as the replacement for Ruben Amorim. With United only focused on the Premier League, Carrick has demonstrated a clear preference for a midfield trio of Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes.

Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte’s absences against Sunderland paved the way for Mount to start alongside Mainoo, but he found it difficult to justify his selection.

The England international struggled to replicate the impact that Casemiro has had on the team as United narrowly escaped with a point.

Both defensively and offensively, Mount just couldn’t quite come up with the goods. This led to a rebuke from former United and Liverpool man Michael Owen during coverage of the contest.

Owen said, “Mason Mount is working hard, but right now he’s not performing anywhere near the level Manchester United expected when they signed him. He looks a little slow in possession, a bit laggy in transitions, and he’s not really influencing the game enough in midfield.”

“You can clearly see United are missing players like Casemiro in the middle of the park because there’s no real control or authority there.”

Owen continued, “And even someone like Benjamin Sesko helps the structure with his movement and presence higher up the pitch. At the moment, Sunderland look more energetic and sharper in midfield areas. Manchester United need more intensity and personality from Mount because games like this demand it.”

Mount’s father slams Owen

Owen’s criticism was not taken well by Mount’s father, who made it clear just how he felt via a social media post.

Mount’s father observed that the midfielder’s constraints are attributable to his fitness difficulties.

He wrote on Instagram, “Maybe not starting a game for five months has something to do with looking rusty. Owen, you fool.”

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Mount has no desire to leave United this summer. He wants to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place.

Mount’s United contract runs until 2028.

Featured image George Wood via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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