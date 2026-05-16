Richard Rios: Benfica hand Man United golden opportunity to land long-term target



Manchester United are plotting a midfield rebuild this summer.

The need to replace Casemiro and move on exit-linked Manuel Ugarte, with quality central midfielders, sits at the heart of those plans.

Consequently, with those transfer ambitions well established, it is little surprise the 20-time English champions find themselves linked with some of the finest midfielders in the game.

Richard Rios

One such midfielder is Benfica’s Richard Rios. Indeed, Rios has long been tracked by the Red Devils. Ever since his Palmeiras days, his name has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford, and it was always easy to see why.

His unyielding work ethic, relentless stamina, and fierce competitive spirit have clearly caught the eye of Manchester United’s scouts. After all, Rios is a warrior on the pitch; he plays with enormous passion, constantly covering long distances, rarely giving up on 50/50s, and all the while pressing aggressively and winning the ball back from the opposition.

Back then, in summer 2025, after a brilliant Club World Cup, many expected United to swoop and bring him to Europe themselves, but that never materialised.

Instead, it was Benfica who ultimately won the race. He endured a slow start in Portugal, yet gradually found his feet and has since emerged as one of their more reliable performers, playing a key role in keeping Jose Mourinho’s side unbeaten in the league.

Nevertheless, despite his contributions that has seen Mourinho even dub him a “great player”, the Primeira Liga side are now tempted to cash in as they look to fund their own rebuild.

Rios up for sale

Benfica need sales to finance reinforcements after heavy spending last summer, compounded by the blow of missing out on next season’s Champions League.

As a result, they are considering sacrifices. As for who might be sold, A Bola reports:

“The club admits the possibility of negotiating the sale of important players, even some they would like to keep in the squad. Among the most relevant names are Richard Ríos, Andreas Schjelderup, and Vangelis Pavlidis — three assets with market value and the potential for significant financial gain.

“The midfield is one of the priorities for reinforcement, but it could also be the area for a significant departure. Richard Ríos emerges as the main candidate… The need to generate liquidity to reinvest in the squad could precipitate a transfer.”

On what it would take to get him, the outlet adds:

“Benfica will be open to considering offers above €30 million.”

Up for Man United to act

At €30 million (£26m), Rios represents a deal too good to ignore. Moreover, with United targeting multiple midfield signings, securing the Colombian at that figure could free up funds to push through at least two further additions in the engine room.

Ultimately, a successful midfield overhaul would give this United side a genuine platform to compete on multiple fronts, exactly what Old Trafford has been crying out for.

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