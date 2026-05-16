Five transfers that will make United’s summer rebuild sensational

Manchester United are preparing for a blockbuster summer transfer window after securing qualification for next season’s Champions League. The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table after 36 games, three points clear of fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick has transformed the season since taking charge in January, managing 10 wins and three draws in his 15 games in charge.

The focus will now be on strengthening the squad ahead of a demanding campaign. United are set to finish this campaign with just 40 games played, which will be their lowest since the 1914/15 season.

Things will be different next season, with the expectation that the Red Devils will continue their rise under Carrick and compete on four fronts. That may require significant changes in the squad, and here are my top 10 transfers for this summer, the latest in The Peoples Person 2026 transfer series.

Outgoings

1. Mason Mount

United were looking to add more creativity to their ranks when they signed Mason Mount from Chelsea in the summer of 2023. However, three seasons later, the Englishman has managed just 70 appearances, scoring seven goals and registering two assists.

Having missed 58 games through various knocks during his stay at Old Trafford, it is hard to rely on the 27 year old for an entire season. With the attack sorted and the midfield set for a major overhaul, United are unlikely to miss him either, so it would be best to cash in on him this summer.

2. Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte was supposed to succeed Casemiro at United, but it was the Brazilian who ended up relegating him to the bench. The fact that United have lost six and won just one of the 10 games across competitions that he started this season also paints a poor picture of the Uruguayan.

The 25 year old’s performances also outline why Luis Enrique did not bat an eyelid when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sold him to the Red Devils in 2024. Ugarte has looked short of confidence in recent months and this summer would be the right time to let him go.

3. Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2024 following a blockbuster campaign in Serie A but has failed to replicate that form in England. The Dutchman has only shown glimpses of the qualities that prompted United to invest in his signature and his lack of consistency has hurt the club.

The 24 year old has struggled for game time this season after the Red Devils invested heavily in attack last summer. With just two goals and one assist in 24 games this campaign, Zirkzee is no longer first choice at Old Trafford.

United certainly need an upgrade in the goalscoring department as they prepare to fight for silverware next season. The English giants have already been linked with several No. 9s and the Dutchman should not stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

4.Andre Onana

Senne Lammens’ arrival appears to have solved the goalkeeping crisis at the Theatre of Dreams. The Belgian has addressed one of United’s biggest problems in the squad and Andre Onana’s expensive howlers are now a thing of the past.

The Cameroonian has done a decent job on loan at Trabzonspor, but he really does not have a future at the Theatre of Dreams. The 30 year old has nothing more to offer the Red Devils and INEOS should bring his chapter at the club to an end this summer.

5. Altay Bayindir

Altay Bayindir started the season as the preferred option between the sticks but hardly looked like an upgrade on Onana. The Turkey international eventually lost his place to Lammens at the beginning of October and has not featured for United since.

Meanwhile, Radek Vitek has impressed on loan at Bristol City and remains highly regarded at Old Trafford. The Red Devils, as such, could be tempted to make the Serbian the No. 2 next season, rendering Bayindir surplus to requirements. The 28 year old has drawn interest from clubs in his homeland, so this summer would be the right time to let him go.

Incomings

1. Elliot Anderson

United need a capable replacement for the outgoing Casemiro, and there is arguably no one better than Elliot Anderson for the job. The Englishman has been one of the most dominant midfielders in the Premier League this season, despite playing in a struggling Nottingham Forest side.

The 23 year old has all the attributes to be the perfect partner for Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, while his knowledge of the league could help him hit the ground running at Old Trafford. A recent report also suggests that Anderson is warming up to the idea of a move to the Theatre of Dreams, so United cannot afford to miss out on this opportunity.

Elliot Anderson Stats: 2025/26

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 36 35 4 2 7 - 3,180' UEFA Europa League 12 8 - 1 3 1 833' Total 48 43 4 3 10 1 4,013'

2. Harry Kane

United need to sign the best to become the best and having missed out on Harry Kane in 2023, they could have the opportunity to secure his signature this year. The Englishman has only enhanced his reputation since joining Bayern Munich, registering 140 goals and 33 assists in 145 games.

The 32 year old’s arrival could mirror that of Robin van Persie in the summer of 2012, and transform the Red Devils into title contenders. The only downside would be that it would cut into Benjamin Sesko’s game time, but one could argue that the Slovenian may improve even further by rubbing shoulders with the mercurial Englishman.

With Casemiro set to leave, United also need to add leadership and experience to their dressing room. Kane’s knowledge of the Premier League could therefore prove invaluable for the squad. Alan Shearer should be worried.

Harry Kane Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Bundesliga 31 25 36 5 1 - 2,382' UEFA Champions League 13 12 14 2 - - 1,041' DFB-Pokal 5 5 7 - 1 - 447' Franz-Beckenbauer-Supercup 1 1 1 - 1 - 90' Total 50 43 58 7 3 - 3,960'

3. Joao Gomes

United also need an upgrade on Ugarte, and Joao Gomes could be an excellent option for the job. The Brazilian’s aggression and ball-winning ability could complement Mainoo’s calmness and poise in the middle of the park.

With Wolverhampton Wanderers relegated to the Championship, the Red Devils could even have the opportunity to secure a cut-price deal for the 25 year old. Gomes’ arrival would add depth to United’s midfield and allow them to compete across competitions next season.

4. Hayden Hackney

While the emphasis has been on replacing Casemiro and Ugarte, United also need to add more cover for Mainoo to ensure he does not burn out. Hayden Hackney has been one of the standout midfielders in the Championship, and Carrick knows him well after managing him at Middlesbrough.

The Englishman’s composure, passing range and tactical nous could make him a smart addition to the Red Devils’ squad. The 23 year old will not cost a fortune and while he may not send fans into meltdown, this is a low-risk, high-reward deal that INEOS could relish.

5. Michael Kayode

With neither Diogo Dalot nor Noussair Mazraoui managing to impress consistently, United need a marauding right-back who can provide defensive cover and attacking impetus. Enter Michael Kayode, the Brentford full-back whose explosive pace and athleticism could be exactly what the Red Devils need.

The 21 year old is not the finished article yet, but has all the ingredients to become one of the best in his position in the world. The Italian is turning heads across the league, and this summer could represent an opportunity to sign him before his value skyrockets.

Final Thoughts

Recent reports suggest United are set to retain Carrick as the permanent manager. The Red Devils now have to ensure they invest wisely in the squad this summer to give him the tools required to fight for trophies.

These five signings, if completed, could transform the squad and prepare United for the present and the future. INEOS cannot afford to get this wrong this summer.

Harry Kane scores his fourth hat trick of the season for Bayern Munich 🎩 It's his 12th in all competitions in three seasons in Germany. pic.twitter.com/DBu91vikTZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 16, 2026

Featured image Alexander Hassenstein via Getty Images

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