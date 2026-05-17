Michael Carrick hails Casemiro with emotional tribute after win vs. Forest



Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has delivered a glowing tribute to Casemiro after his final home game for the club, a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Emotional farewell

All eyes were on Casemiro as the players walked out of the tunnel for United’s final home game of the season. Before the match, it emerged that fans would unveil a special banner to honour the midfielder, who has been a faithful servant since arriving from Real Madrid four years ago.

Casemiro could not hide his emotions as he made his way onto the pitch accompanied by his kids.

The Brazilian was superb yet again, helping United to all three points against Vitor Pereira’s men. Luke Shaw, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo grabbed the goals for United, who are now guaranteed to finish in third place this term.

Casemiro was taken off later in the second half and replaced by Mason Mount, who saw out the rest of the game alongside Kobbie Mainoo. When exiting the pitch, the five-time Champions League winner was once again afforded a thunderous applause and he could be seen shedding tears on the bench.

After the final whistle, chief executive Omar Berrada presented Casemiro with a gift as a recognition of his services to the club.

Casemiro was also given the chance to address supporters and expressed his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support throughout the years.

Carrick lauds Casemiro

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, Carrick said about Casemiro, “Casemiro has been a very, very good player for a long time. We appreciate everything he has done certainly since I’ve been here. He’s been fantastic.”

“I think a part of football is things come to an end and you have to evolve and adapt. There have been some big players over the time I’ve been here who have left the club and you’ve got to find a way of moving forward. It is a challenge. It is part of the game.”

“We certainly thank him for all he’s done because he’s had a big impact since he’s been here and certainly since I’ve been here.”

Asked about Fernandes hitting 20 assists, Carrick remarked, “It is what he’s good at. He’s got a real knack and a gift of creating opportunities, sensing space and knowing what is around him. It was an important moment for him and for all of us. I think you could see how everyone enjoyed the moment.”

“There were two or three times when maybe we thought it was going to happen before and you could see him running through at times and I was thinking ‘is he going to shoot or is he going to pass?’ but I didn’t want it to overtake, and Bruno’s the same, in terms of didn’t want it to overtake the team and how important it is.”

“It was nice he was able to do it for himself and then to score on the back of it. For everyone to celebrate it was a nice moment.”

Carrick said about the victory, “It was very important. I wanted to finish strong. I spoke about that before the game. We’ve put ourselves in a really good position to have this day in front of our supporters. We wanted to have a really good performance and win the game as well.”

“Made it a little more difficult for ourselves at times but I actually thought some of the football was fantastic and we could have won by more. It was a really good day for us to win the game like we have, to see the supporters and the atmosphere in the stadium, it is special again.”

On Shaw, Carrick said of his former teammate, “That makes me feel old! I am delighted for Luke. He has been consistent and able to stay fit and have a really good level of performance. He is such a good player. To have him in that moment it was nice for him to score, his performances are very good and he’s been here for a long time.”

“He knows it. He’s had the ups and he’s had the tougher moments and he’s come through it. He is still here and has a lot of experience now. We expect a lot from him but today was a nice day for him and to get that moment was a nice way for him to finish at home.”

Asked about his future and whether an agreement is in place between him and United to continue as head coach, Carrick replied, “There’s nothing. I said clarity about coming towards the end of the season and the end of the season. Nothing has changed. If there’s something to be said either way then it will be announced.”

“Today was about the game and finishing the season strongly for the players and for the whole club. We will see what happens in the next few days.”

He added, “There are a lot of rumours. It is quite interesting seeing what is true and what is not. That’s not for me to get involved in. But listen, clarity will come in the next few days.”

United are next in action next Sunday when they go away to Brighton.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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