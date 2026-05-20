The two big clubs that made loan attempts for Shea Lacey in January



A fresh report has indicated that two big European clubs launched attempts to sign Manchester United youngster Shea Lacey on loan during the January transfer window.

Decision looming

Widely considered one of the brightest young talents to emerge from Carrington in recent years, Lacey has seen his stock rise meteorically within United’s youth ranks.

He made his first-team debut under Ruben Amorim but has not featured since he was sent off in the FA Cup exit at the hands of Brighton in January.

Lacey has been named on the bench for a few matchday squads but has yet to get a taste of senior action under interim head coach Michael Carrick.

Since returning from injury, he has turned out for the youth sides, but there is a belief that he will play a part on Sunday when the Red Devils play their final game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion. United are expected to field a heavily-rotated side with a number of youngsters.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Jim Thwaites and Godwill Kukonki are also in contention to make their senior bow.

In terms of Lacey’s future, it’s said that United are facing a decision ahead of the summer. It’s understood that a loan exit is on the cards, with several Championship and League One clubs keen on his signature. Official approaches for Lacey are expected to arrive soon.

According to reliable X source Academy Scoop, Lacey was attracting interest back in January, with two major clubs especially keen on him.

Lacey revelation

Academy Scoop wrote on X, “I understand approaches were made to sign Lacey on loan in January, which were complicated by an injury he suffered at the time.”

“Celtic in particular were keen on signing Lacey on a 6-month deal and held talks to explore a move.”

“Marseille were among the other interested clubs.”

I understand approaches were made to sign Lacey on loan in January, which were complicated by an injury he suffered at the time. Celtic in particular were keen on signing Lacey on a 6-month deal and held talks to explore a move. Marseille were among the other interested clubs. https://t.co/i4xTKxLZmO — SCOOP. (@AcademyScoop) May 19, 2026

Lacey is expected to feature heavily during pre-season. No decision will be made on his future by United until the club’s wider transfer plans become clear.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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