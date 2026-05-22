Home » Joshua Zirkzee: Italian heavyweights plot ambitious move to win race for Man United star

Joshua Zirkzee: Italian heavyweights plot ambitious move to win race for Man United star

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Zirkzee


If he does not feature this Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion, Joshua Zirkzee may have played his final game for Manchester United.

He has spent two seasons at United but has unfortunately failed to establish himself at the club.

Erik ten Hag never trusted him with game time, Ruben Amorim initially did but eventually gave up on him, and Michael Carrick, too, has not really relied on him, starting him only once.

Indeed, Carrick’s preference to play Bryan Mbeumo over him has been a big hint that Zirkzee‘s future lies elsewhere.

Well, he is widely expected to leave in the summer, though where he ends up next is not too obvious.

The Dutch striker is primed for a return to Italy, and the last The Peoples Person report on his situation covered those claims perfectly.

AS Roma to press hard for Joshua Zirkzee

Now Alfredo Pedulla has dropped a fresh update on how AS Roma are about to push hard to sign the 25-year-old.

He argues that for the Atalanta head coach, Zirkzee would be a dream signing, despite signing Donyell Malen last January, with the ex-Aston Villa man going on to be a massive hit.

The Manchester United number eleven is still wanted in Bergamo.

And Pedulla writes that “for the coach, they would be the perfect pairing (Malen and Zirkzee) to shape football: modernity, technique, and a sense and eye for goal. And since Zirkzee now seems predestined to leave Manchester United in the coming weeks, Gasperini will persist in the hope of beating the competition.”

Roma motivation means well for Man United

Given Atalanta’s desire, one would hope it could prompt them to table a tempting transfer proposal, one that Manchester United would be ready to accept, seeing the Gasperini-led side beat the Serie A competition.

A Zirkzee-Malen link-up in Italy could, of course, prove quite the combination.
That said, should Zirkzee leave, he opens the door for Manchester United to move for an attacker who can offer Benjamin Sesko the kind of competition he needs.

With an experienced, goalscoring striker to share the striking workload, it could bring the best out of this Manchester United attack.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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